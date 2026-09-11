Grand Theft Auto 6 has already scooped up some Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027 recognizes a GTA 6 trailer as the most-viewed game trailer in 24 hours

It's expected to break more records at launch, with the team keeping a "close eye" on it

The latest Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition is here, and it shouldn't come as much surprise that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is already taking home records despite not having actually launched yet.

The Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027 officially lists a GTA 6 trailer as the most-viewed game trailer in 24 hours after it gained 475 million views in just one day.

As Guinness World Records Gamers Edition 2027 editor Alice Bell explains, "Grand Theft Auto 6 started breaking records before it came out. The first trailer still has the most views in 24 hours of any video game trailer, and for a while, the second trailer had the biggest video launch of anything, of all time, according to Rockstar."

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"This was later beaten by Spider-Man: Brand New Day," she adds, "but 475 million views across all platforms is about 6% of the planet's population, which is incredible when you stop and think about it."

The first GTA 6 trailer arrived in December 2023, with the second dropping in May 2025 and offering a slightly longer look at the game. This was followed up by an extended look trailer with just under 27 minutes of footage last month.

The extended look first premiered on Netflix, but was later made available on YouTube.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look - YouTube Watch On

"Netflix play their cards close to their chest, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the extended look earlier this month broke viewing records there," Bell continues.

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"I’m sure there will be player count and revenue records to check as well. And of course, we’ll be looking at things like the number of developers who worked on it (a record currently held by Red Dead Redemption 2). Needless to say, the contribution of every single developer who worked on GTA 6 is important."

She goes on to say that the team will be "keeping a close eye on launch and post-launch events" for further record-breaking achievements, adding that "GTA 6's release is a really global phenomenon in a way that few things are these days."

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games also holds plenty of other records under its belt. Grand Theft Auto 5 is listed as both the best-selling action-adventure video game, with 225 million copies sold as of February 2026, and the most-watched game on Twitch in 2024.

The book also explores the year's biggest hardware developments, popular video game characters and franchises, major content creators, and real-life stories with achievements outside the virtual world.

It retails for $15.99 / £12.99 and is available via Amazon and in bookshops now.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

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