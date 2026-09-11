Google has quietly pulled the Pixel tablet from its online store

You can no longer purchase it from third-party retailers, or buy any accessories

Users are disappointed, but not surprised that Google has axed another one of its devices

Google has seemingly pulled the plug on one of its most underrated devices, the Pixel Tablet, and in true Google style, it did this very quietly — leaving users bitterly disappointed.

For starters, the Pixel Tablet’s product listing has disappeared from the Google Store after launching in 2023, leaving users to believe that the company’s flagship tablet is no more. It’s also no longer available to purchase through third-party retailers such as Amazon, and while you can still view it on Best Buy, the listing states that ‘this item is no longer available in new condition’.

Even its array of accessories has run its course on the Google Store. Products such as the Speck SandyShell Case and the Charging Speaker Dock cannot be purchased, and you can only opt in to ‘Get notified’ if they ever come back into stock which, given the absence of the tablet itself, is highly unlikely.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Though the Google Pixel Tablet may not have been as popular as the iPad or other models in the pool of the best tablets, it was still a respected and admired device by those who habituate the Google/ Android ecosystem. Reddit has been a hotspot for users to air their disappointment, but that said, not everyone is entirely surprised about it: ‘It's a shame. It's one of the most underrated products they came out with,’ one user wrote.

For others, it’s more than that. Some believe that Google’s decision to axe its only tablet doesn’t help for maintaining a complete cross-device experience for users, which another user highlights in a Reddit thread (below). It doesn't help if you’ve been toying with the idea of getting a Pixel Tablet to use alongside your Pixel Phone and Pixel Watch.

It feels like Google is taking a step back, as opposed to enhancing the user experience. That said, the tech giant’s approach to its Pixel Tablets has always been a bit rocky, and other users are putting the device’s demise down to Google’s total neglect of its tablet range.

As mentioned, the Google Pixel Tablet was unveiled in 2023, starting at $399 / £399 / AU$649, then rumors of a second tablet started floating around, and naturally, we became excited. There were even talks of a third tablet, until word that Google had completely halted its production shut the rumor down. In the end, Google only released the one tablet, leaving both the Pixel Tablet 2 and Pixel Tablet 3 in the dust.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re just as disappointed as you, yet equally unsurprised, that yet another perfectly intact Google device has been wiped from the face of the planet. Given the company’s recent decision to retire its lineup of Nest Audio speakers to make room for its upgraded Google Home Speaker, it was only a matter of time before Google would put another device on the firing line.

As it stands, we don’t know what Google’s intentions are moving forward. It could be that, just like its audio devices, Google is either preparing to enter a new era and rethink its approach to tablets — or leave an open void.

We've contacted Google for a comment, and will update this story if/ when we hear back.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.