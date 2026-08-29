The new reMarkable Paper Pure is an impressive handwriting tablet, but it's facing stiff competition in the e-ink slate market. If you're thinking of buying one, it's worth taking a look at the alternatives to make sure there's not an option that'd be a better fit for you. We've tested several excellent e-ink tablets; I've rounded up our favorites below.

The reMarkable Paper Pure has a 10.3-inch screen, which is the most common size for this kind of tablet. However, if you'd prefer more writing real estate, the reMarkable Paper Pro has a more generous 11.8-inch screen. Conversely, if you want something compact, the smartphone-sized Kobo Libra Colour and reMarkable Paper Pro Move are small enough to slip into a back pocket.

Although many of today's best ereaders are waterproof, once you add writing into the mix, waterproofing becomes a rare feature. A notable exception is the aforementioned Kobo Libra Colour, which comes with an IPX8 rating. So if you're prone to spillages or want to note-take in the tub, that's the model for you.

One of our only real complaints about the reMarkable Paper Pure is that it lacks a frontlight. This is frustrating if you need to work in less-than-ideal lighting conditions, and especially so if you're hoping to use it for reading as well as writing. Almost all the tablets listed below come with a frontlight — most are dimmable, and on some you can even change the color temperature.

Scroll down for a roundup of the best e-ink tablets we've tested, including the reMarkable Paper Pure. Hit the View details button for a rundown of the main pros and cons of each one, plus a link to read our full, in-depth review. I've also added a specs comparison table at the bottom to help you see the key differences between the options.

Have I missed any? Let me know in the comments. Happy scribbling!

Top writing tablets

E-ink handwriting tablet specs compared

Note: only the products available in your territory will display as cards. That means you might see models in this table that aren't visible above.

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