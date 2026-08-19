The Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) is one of the best e-readers and handwriting tablets for business professionals that we've ever tested, beating even the 2025 version when it comes to replicating the pen on paper feel. And right now, a like-new Kindle Scribe has dropped to $288 (was $360) at Amazon.

This e-ink tablet features a the 10.2-inch, 300ppi E Ink display, redesigned Premium Pen, and Amazon's AI tools for handwriting refinement and note summarization, all backed by the same limited warranty as a new device.

Our hardware editor bought the same 'like new' model for work during the last big sale, and found it genuinely was like a new product off the shelf. It's still just as good now.

Save $72 Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $359.99 now $287.99 at Amazon 10.2-inch glare-free E Ink display at 300ppi, 16GB storage, an adjustable warm front light, and the redesigned Premium Pen with a rubber eraser tip included. AI-powered handwriting refinement converts notes to text, and AI note summaries condense longer notebooks. This is a certified Like-New (Amazon Renewed) unit, tested and backed by the standard limited warranty.

Why we recommend it

We tested the Kindle Scribe (2024) over a full review cycle, reading books, taking meeting notes, and putting its new AI features through real use.

The handwriting recognition was the standout: it converted our notes to text more accurately than we could read our own handwriting, and it did the same with a teenager's far messier writing during testing.

The note summary tool built on that well, condensing longer notebooks into something usable after a meeting or class.

The hardware itself carries over the strengths of past Scribes: a 300ppi display sharper than any competing writing tablet, a 12-week reading battery, and compatibility with folio cases and pens from the previous-generation Scribe. It's also thinner than the last model despite looking and feeling more premium.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $72 discount off $359.99 comes out to about 20 percent, and because this is a certified Like-New unit rather than new stock, the price already reflects a markdown off the standard $399.99 retail price before that discount is even applied. Between the renewed condition and the sale price, this lands meaningfully below what we paid to test the device new.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Kindle Scribe (2024) if...

You want a Kindle you can also write and take notes on, your handwriting could use some AI-assisted cleanup, or you're comfortable buying a certified Like-New device to save on a model we consider the best big e-reader available.

❌ Skip the Kindle Scribe (2024) if...

You want the pen-on-paper feel of a reMarkable 2, you'd rather have a brand-new (not renewed) unit, or you don't plan to use the writing features and just want a smaller, cheaper e-reader like the Paperwhite.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is a certified Like-New (Amazon Renewed) unit, not new-in-box, so it's been previously handled, tested, and refurbished before resale — worth knowing if you specifically want new hardware. It also comes in 16GB here rather than the larger 32GB or 64GB options, and if generative AI use is a concern for you, know that every AI feature runs in Amazon's cloud rather than on the device itself.