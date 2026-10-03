Which color ereader should you buy this Prime Day? Here are your options

Thinking of picking up a new color ereader? Now's a good time to shop: there's an Amazon Prime Day event coming up very soon (6-7 October), which means Kindle deals are more than likely. Amazon makes a number of color Kindles these days, and — of course — Kindle isn't the only color ereader option on the market.

In this guide, I'll run you through all the key color ereader options, including Kindles, Kobo ereaders (the main competitor), and a couple more alternatives. You can see all the current prices directly below, followed by a rundown of what you need to know about each model and if you should hang around for a Prime Day deal or not. Finally, there's a specs table to help you compare the models directly.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft

The Kindle Colorsoft is Amazon's standard color ereader — essentially, the color version of the Paperwhite. All Kindle Colorcofts have a 7-inch screen, battery life og around 12 weeks, and waterproofing to IPX8. None have writing capabilities.

There are a few Kindle Colorsoft options — the regular (with 16GB of storage) and Signature versions (32GB), both in 2024 and all-new 2026 versions. I'm not sure how long the 2024 versions will be sticking around. The 2026 versions are thinner and lighter, and the power button has been shifted so it's on the side rather than at the bottom. Some options are also available with or without ads.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Will there be a deal?

The announcement of the updated lineup at the start of October has confused things rather. Just prior to the appearance of the new models, Amazon discounted most of the previous range in the UK. These deals are still available, and they're good: up to 44% off. I'm not expecting prices to drop further on these models during Prime Day itself.

In the US, there were no deals to speak of on the now-old Kindle Colorsofts, and that's still the case at time of writing (2 Oct). I am hopeful that they will get a discount during the official Prime Day event.

As for the 2026 models — I'm not sure. A discount so soon after launch feels a little strange, but then again, Amazon almost always drops its Kindle prices during Prime Day events. I'll be watching closely to see what happens.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is a kind of blend of the Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Colorsoft, in that it's a color ereader with writing support. It has a generous 11-inch screen (the largest of any model here), and a price tag that's so lofty you could buy a Colorsoft and a Scribe individually and still get a bit of change from how much you'd spend on a Scribe Colorsoft. It's available in 32GB and 64GB versions, and it hasn't been updated for 2026 — but then, it did only launch in December 2025.

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

Will there be a deal?

Almost certainly. This ereader was included in the June Prime Day event, and because it's not brand new, there's no reason it wouldn't be included this time round too.

In fact, both the 32GB and 64GB versions are already on sale in the UK, each with 30% off — down to £399 and £439.99 respectively. For comparison, the 64GB version only fell to £492.99 in June, so this is a much better deal.

The US deals aren't live yet, but I am expecting them to appear at some point, although perhaps not until Prime Day itself. During the June event, the 64GB version dropped to $519.99 (was $679.99).

However, even with those discounts it's a very pricey tablet. In that bracket, it's worth weighing up whether a BOOX Go Color 7 Gen II, which is also a color ereader with writing support, and in fact operates like a full e-ink tablet, is a better buy.

Kobo Clara / Libra Colour

Kobo is probably the main Kindle alternative. The Clara is the ereader-only version, with a relatively small 6-inch screen, while the Libra can also be used for writing (stylus sold separately), and has a 7-inch screen. We have an article covering the differences between Kindle vs Kobo, but overall we rate this brand really highly. In fact, it's the Kobo Libra Colour that holds the top spot in our best ereader ranking.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

Will there be a deal?

Perhaps. Over the most recent Prime Day, the Libra Colour ereader was discounted to $229.99 (was $259.99) in the US. In the UK it stayed at full price (£209.99), though. The Clara Colour didn't get a discount in the US or the UK. At time of writing, both are full price on Amazon.

PocketBook Verse Pro Color

The Verse Pro Colour from PocketBook has a 6-inch screen and 16GB of storage. The battery life is shorter than all the others here (aside, possibly, from the Boox Go Color 7 Gen II, which doesn't provide a runtime) although you'll still get around a month of reading per charge. There are no writing features.

Will there be a deal?

Possibly not. This is a smaller player in the ereader world, and not necessarily a model Amazon would focus on for discounts. We didn't see a deal in the US over Prime Day in June (unfortunately, I don't have the information for the UK).

BOOX Go Color 7 Gen II

BOOX, from parent company Onyx, is more of an e-ink tablet than an ereader specifically. Because these tablets run a full version of Android, you can use them for a variety of tasks, of which reading is just one. As a result, the Go Color 7 Gen II is a relatively pricey color ereader option. It packs 64GB of storage, supports writing functionality, and is not waterproof — so it's no good for reading in the tub.

In our Boox Go Color 7 Gen II review, we weren't too impressed with the display quality on this model. A benefit if you're a current Kindle owner looking to switch is that it's possible to download the Kindle app onto a BOOX, meaning you'd still have access to your current library of books. You'll find more information in my BOOX vs Kobo explainer.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

Will there be a deal?

Perhaps not. We didn't see any deals in the US or UK during the most recent Prime Day event.

Specs compared

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