The best laptop under $500 right now — Save $450 on HP OmniBook with an Intel Core 5 315 CPU and Wi-Fi 7
The fastest - and I think the best - laptop you can buy under $500 right now
The HP OmniBook 3 is the fastest - and I think the best - laptop you can buy under $500 right now in the US.
You can buy it direct from HP for as little as $449.99, a saving of 50% (or $450) off its SRP of $900. But I believe that the $10 Wi-Fi 7 upgrade (and Bluetooth 6.0) is a no-brainer.
Processor: Intel Core 5 315
RAM: 8GB
SSD: 256GB
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6
OS: Windows 11 Home
Screen: 16-inch IPS, 2K resolution
The star of the show is the Intel Core 5 315 CPU. This processor that powers the Omnibook 3 is surprisingly fast according to our go to test site, CPUBenchmark. With a single thread rating of almost 4,000 marks and a multithreaded rating of more than 15,300, it is way faster than the Neo (as a reminder, Apple’s cheapest laptop, costs $699, a staggering 55% more expensive).
The Core 5 315 has a neural processing unit (NPU) that offers up to 15 TOPS, ideal for light AI workloads. None of the comparable chips from Intel in the same price range (Core 5 120U, Core i5-1334) offer this.
The rest of the configuration is fairly standard: 8GB of RAM (soldered and not upgradable), a 256GB SSD (most likely PCIe 3.0, decent for the price tag), a large 16-inch screen (full HD plus optional touchscreen feature).
There are some drawbacks: the battery is a smallish 41Whr model and its sheer size (remember that it’s a 16-inch, 3.61lb device) may not be to everyone’s taste. However, given the plethora of connectors, the not-so-shabby FHD webcam and a dedicated numeric keypad, great for university students and high schoolers, I am ready to forgive all of its shortcomings.
I couldn’t find any reviews of this exact model (16T-BU000) online. Existing reviews like this one from sister publication Windows Central, or that one from PC World, look at a different version that runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor and a completely different configuration. So bear that in mind when doing your research.
Also consider
Want a bigger SSD and don’t care about a slower CPU, then consider the Dell 15 ($489 at Amazon). Not only is it slightly cheaper than the OmniBook, it is also far less expensive than buying direct from Dell where it sells for $700.
Like the HP laptop, it has a large display (albeit with a lower brightness) and a separate numeric keypad. The highlights are the large 512GB SSD and the memory slot. The negatives include a slower processor (20% less powerful), a proprietary adapter (HP’s own uses a Type-C one) and a HDMI port that can’t do 4K.
Want to save a bit more money? The HP 17 has twice the memory compared to its two rivals and cost way less ($419.99 at Newegg). Its CPU is marginally slower than the OmniBook 3 but it has twice the memory and twice the storage (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD).
Its biggest flaw is its screen: it is big (17.3-inch) and has a lower resolution. Big screen means bigger (and heavier) laptop while a worse display resolution means less sharp pictures. Two other niggles I found were the small battery, not idea when you have a large screen, and the HDMI 1.4b port, which doesn’t support 4K.
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Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
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