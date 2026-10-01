A good drawing display can be an expensive addition to a creative setup, especially once you start looking for a large, high-resolution screen and a pressure-sensitive stylus. Newegg has dropped the price of the 16-inch XP-Pen Artist Pro Gen 2 and has thrown in a $20 promotional gift card as part of the limited-time offer.

• Best for: Digital artists, illustrators, animators, and other creatives who want a large pen display with plenty of drawing space and precise stylus control.

• The deal: The 16-inch XP-Pen Artist Pro Gen 2 is now $370 (was $600) at Newegg, saving $230, or just over 38%.

• Why it matters: We awarded this drawing tablet 4.5 stars after testing it out. You get a 2560 x 1600 fully laminated display, 16,384 pressure levels, ±60-degree tilt support, and extensive color gamut coverage. It also has FantasTech price Protection, with Newegg refunding the difference if the deal price drops lower between now and October 11.

Why we recommend it

The 16-inch display gives you a substantial 344.68 x 215.42mm active area. The 2560 x 1600 resolution should provide plenty of detail for creative work, and the etched screen makes drawing feel closer to working on paper.

XP-Pen's X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus supports 16,384 pressure levels and ±60-degree tilt, giving you considerably more control over line weight and brush behavior than you'd get from a mouse. The display supports 159% sRGB, 118% Adobe RGB, and 117% DCI-P3, with different color spaces selectable through XP-Pen's driver.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Henry said: "With a sleek, integrated design and 16,000 pressure levels in its advanced stylus, the XP-Pen Artist Pro 16 offers a big upgrade over previous iterations of the Artist Pro. While it has largely the same specification as the 14 version, a larger, higher-resolution screen only makes it more capable as a drawing tablet and illustration device."

Price context & historical value

Newegg has reduced the XP-Pen Artist Pro Gen 2 from $599.99 to $369.99, cutting $230 from the listed price. This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen it at, and you'll also receive a $20 Newegg promotional gift card with the purchase.

It's also part of Newegg's FantasTech Price Protection, so if the product gets an even deeper discount between now and October 11, the site will refund you the difference.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the XP-Pen Artist Pro Series Drawing Tablet if...

You want a large drawing display for illustration, animation, or other creative work, there's plenty here for the money. The 2.5K resolution, wide color gamut, 16K-pressure stylus, and generous active area make it an easy recommendation.

❌ Skip the XP-Pen Artist Pro Series Drawing Tablet if...

You're after a completely standalone drawing screen like an iPad Pro The Artist Pro needs to be connected to a Windows, macOS, Android, Chrome OS, or Linux device.