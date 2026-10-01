Anthropic wants to get Claude working across all Government arms

Claude for Government runs in a FedRAMP High-authorized environment

Pricing is now based on pre-allocated spend, not per seat

Claude for Microsoft 365 is also being added

Anthropic has announced the general availability of Claude for Government specifically for government agencies.

First launched as a public beta in July 2026, the industry-specific variant is designed to give government employees access to the same sorts of tools as commercial Claude customers, within a FedRAMP High-authorized environment.

But better still, now that Claude for Government is officially available, Anthropic has implied that new features will land on this platform at the same time as they do on commercial versions of Claude, so that government workers don't risk being left behind.

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Claude for Government is now generally available

Naturally, security is one of the biggest messages that coincides with the launch of Claude for Government, and the company notes that admins can set model restrictions, monitor usage, allocate spending, control external connections and more.

But Anthropic has also made some changes to its pricing structure in a bid to make spending more predictable, given public sector scrutiny and AI costs that can quickly spiral out of control. Rather than per-seat billing, Claude for Government works on the basis of having fixed increments.

Under this new model, agencies would need to commit to a specific amount, and Claude usage cannot exceed that amount.

"Administrators define user tiers with spend and model limits per group, track usage by user and by model, and get burndown alerts before a balance runs low," the company explained.

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At the same time, Claude for Microsoft 365 is also being made available via early access, which puts Claude tools directly within Microsoft's three biggest pieces of office software – Word, Excel and PowerPoint – as well as Outlook (in beta).

By confirming that it will be adding new features at the standard public cadence and including Claude for Microsoft 365, Anthropic is acknowledging that governments don't want to compromise on features or security.

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