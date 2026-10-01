We can exclusively reveal 'Sibling Theme' from Control Resonant 's official soundtrack

The track represents Jesse and Dylan's bond and is a "subset of the origin theme"

Composer Petri Alanko says the track "carries the emotions, as if it soothes and comforts the siblings’ dented childhood memories"

Remedy Entertainment's Control Resonant has launched on PC and consoles, and to mark the release, we've got a track from its official soundtrack to debut exclusively for fans.

The 'Sibling Theme' represents the bond between Control and Control Resonant protagonists Jesse and Dylan, with composer Petri Alanko describing it as a "subset of the origin theme," which you can now listen to on YouTube.

"If you listen to the instruments and the harmonies, there’s more than a vague resemblance in it," Alanko told TechRadar Gaming in an exclusive interview.

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"At its core, 'Sibling Theme' was originally a much more vibrant version, an instrumental version of 'The One I Once Knew', but it just felt overwhelming under intimate childhood memory-driven sections, and I toned it down, but nothing quite clicked there, until I tested the harmonies and the melody line with just an electric piano."

Sibling Theme (Broken Circuit) | Petri Alanko | CONTROL Resonant (Original Soundtrack - YouTube Watch On

Alanko, who also created the music for the first game, added that "a delicate moment needed a delicate solution," and he's pleased with how 'Sibling Theme' "carries the emotions, as if it soothes and comforts the siblings’ dented childhood memories."

"The acting of the protagonists is also really one-of-a-kind when the track plays; a lot of emotions are being surfaced," he said.

In addition to our exclusive reveal of 'Sibling Theme', fans can also listen to the official soundtrack on all available music apps and YouTube, featuring 13 tracks.

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"Creating a soundtrack is always a labour of love: it’s a transition into a world where dream-like events pass you by and leave their mark, maybe forever," Alanko said in a press release. "The scope of Control Resonant was well beyond everything I have been involved with, so were the emotions under the surface.

"It was incredibly intense trying to hold back tears when the twists and turns were thrown at you, and emotionally Control Resonant went deeper under my skin than I expected. Under the action, it is a story about devotion, dedication, and determination."

Control Resonant is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.