The Casio F-B100W watch has just gone on sale in the US

It combines a few smart features with a retro-themed design

The device previously sold out in Japan and the UK

Not every smartwatch needs to come with an overwhelming array of bells and whistles — sometimes, a simple digital timepiece with a few handy extras is all you need. That’s the case with the Casio F-B100W, and after selling well in Japan, this retro-themed ticker has finally gone on sale in the US.

As spotted by Notebookcheck, the F-B100W is listed for $64.95 on Casio’s website. It’s available in three colors: black with blue highlights (the F-B100W-1A), the all-black F-B100W-1B, and the green F-B100W-3A.

The Casio F-B100W comes with a smattering of smart features, including basic fitness tracking through its pedometer, a Find My device locator, a timer, a stopwatch, an alarm, and a two-year battery life. And that’s about it.

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It originally went on sale in Japan in August, but sold out within hours of becoming available. Its Japanese price of ¥8,800 includes a 10% tax, making it ¥8,000 before tax. That translates to about $50.95, meaning there’s a $14 premium on the US edition.

Still, anyone who’s been wanting to get hold of the Casio F-B100W since it went on sale in Japan might not mind that.

The 'most fun' watch we've tried in 2026

(Image credit: Future)

The Casio F-B100W hasn’t just been restricted to Japan — it’s also been available in the UK, where TechRadar’s wearables guru Matt Evans snapped one up and took it for a spin.

He was so impressed that he described it as the watch that had provided him with “the most fun this year,” adding: “Reader, I am in love.” Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s also sold out in many places in the UK.

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One of the things we enjoyed about the F-B100W was how it balanced just enough “smart” features with a simple, rugged design. That helped keep costs down, meaning you got “an absolute belter of a watch for the price.”

Now that it’s up for sale in the US, American users will get a taste of what it has to offer. Provided they move quickly, that is — with the device selling out in Japan and being increasingly tough to find in the UK, they might not stick around for long.

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