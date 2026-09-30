Casio’s F-B100W retro smartwatch launches in the US — $65 tracker lands with Bluetooth and step-tracking after selling out in Japan
New and old combined on your wrist
- The Casio F-B100W watch has just gone on sale in the US
- It combines a few smart features with a retro-themed design
- The device previously sold out in Japan and the UK
Not every smartwatch needs to come with an overwhelming array of bells and whistles — sometimes, a simple digital timepiece with a few handy extras is all you need. That’s the case with the Casio F-B100W, and after selling well in Japan, this retro-themed ticker has finally gone on sale in the US.
As spotted by Notebookcheck, the F-B100W is listed for $64.95 on Casio’s website. It’s available in three colors: black with blue highlights (the F-B100W-1A), the all-black F-B100W-1B, and the green F-B100W-3A.
The Casio F-B100W comes with a smattering of smart features, including basic fitness tracking through its pedometer, a Find My device locator, a timer, a stopwatch, an alarm, and a two-year battery life. And that’s about it.
It originally went on sale in Japan in August, but sold out within hours of becoming available. Its Japanese price of ¥8,800 includes a 10% tax, making it ¥8,000 before tax. That translates to about $50.95, meaning there’s a $14 premium on the US edition.
Still, anyone who’s been wanting to get hold of the Casio F-B100W since it went on sale in Japan might not mind that.
The 'most fun' watch we've tried in 2026
The Casio F-B100W hasn’t just been restricted to Japan — it’s also been available in the UK, where TechRadar’s wearables guru Matt Evans snapped one up and took it for a spin.
He was so impressed that he described it as the watch that had provided him with “the most fun this year,” adding: “Reader, I am in love.” Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s also sold out in many places in the UK.
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One of the things we enjoyed about the F-B100W was how it balanced just enough “smart” features with a simple, rugged design. That helped keep costs down, meaning you got “an absolute belter of a watch for the price.”
Now that it’s up for sale in the US, American users will get a taste of what it has to offer. Provided they move quickly, that is — with the device selling out in Japan and being increasingly tough to find in the UK, they might not stick around for long.
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Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
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