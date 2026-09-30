Samsung has announced the high-end Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and S12 Ultra

The Ultra is slimmer and more powerful than ever

The company has also announced the Galaxy SmartTag 3, complete with iOS support

Samsung’s flagship tablets for 2026 have just launched in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

The Ultra is, of course, the top model here, with a 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848, 120Hz AMOLED screen, a slim 5.1mm-thick build, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 13MP wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 12MP front-facing camera, quad speakers, and an included S Pen stylus.

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Samsung has highlighted that this is the company’s slimmest and most powerful tablet yet, with up to 61% faster NPU processing, 19% faster CPU performance, and 17% improved GPU performance compared to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. So, in short, this should be about the closest an Android tablet can get to the iPad Pro M5.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus is similar but with a smaller 12.6-inch 2800 x 1752 screen, a slightly thicker (but lighter) 5.3mm build, a 10,600mAh battery, up to 512GB of storage, no 16GB RAM option, and just a single 13MP rear camera. It’s also a Wi-Fi 6E device, while the Ultra is Wi-Fi 7.

Both of these tablets will be available starting October 7 in a choice of gray or silver shades, with prices starting at £1,199 / $1,200 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and £1,399 / $1,400 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra (Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed).

Those are slightly higher prices than last year’s starting prices, but Samsung is throwing in various subscriptions, including six months of Google AI Pro and Notability, and four months of Photoshop.

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From big tablets to a tiny tracker

(Image credit: Samsung)

And that’s not all Samsung has just announced; the company has also launched the SmartTag 3. The big news here is that, for the first time, it offers cross-OS compatibility, meaning it works with both Galaxy and iOS devices.

This AirTag-like tracker is also 35% smaller and 33% lighter than the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, and it offers up to 550 days of battery with standard use or up to 790 days in Power Saving mode.

It also increases the range of ‘Compass View’ for precision finding, and has a new ‘Place Notification’ feature that lets you define an area and receive an alert when a tagged item moves in or out of it.

It will be available in both white and black, but you’ll have to wait a little longer to get your hands on this device than the new tablets, as while it’s going on sale in South Korea on October 7, it won’t go global until sometime in 2027.

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