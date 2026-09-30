Meta targets SMBs with Muse AI that can run your business for you - but will anyone actually need it?
Meta launches Muse for Small Business
- Meta adds new SMB plan for Muse always-on agents
- It works with Instagram/Facebook and third-party connections
- Most Muse use cases should be free, but there are paid plans for more tokens
Meta has expanded its agentic AI platform with the launch of Muse for Small Business.
In a similar vein to OpenAI's new Dots service, Muse users can give their agents a goal or objective and let the agent carry out work independently, palming off some of the more administrative workloads like running parts of the business or finding new customers.
Meta argues that small businesses are a key target for Muse because they wouldn't typically have dedicated resources across marketing, finance and other admin, hence the agentic boost.
Muse for Small Business
Importantly, Muse is likely to be highly tailored toward Meta's own products, hence the company's examples spanning connections with "Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages, and Meta ad accounts."
Crucially, Muse also works with other existing connectors, like Asana, Dropbox, Shopify, Slack and Zoom, making it much more than a Meta-only tool.
Just like its high-profile rival, Muse also continues to work in the background toward pre-defined objectives, surfacing relevant information or issues that require human intervention. Some use case examples include scanning emails and calendars for the most important actions, and drafting new ad campaigns based on current trends.
Meta argues that Muse is set to be free "for most of what people need," but two additional paid plans are also available for businesses who want to go all-in on agentic AI, including the $20/month Power plan (500M weekly tokens) and the $100/month Max plan (3B weekly tokens).
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Interestingly, Meta's approach took a consumer product and reframed it for businesses. Muse launched earlier this month for US and Canadian customers before getting an SMB variant, but OpenAI's Dots landed with business users in mind, and there's currently no word on whether a consumer variant could launch.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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