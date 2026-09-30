Meta adds new SMB plan for Muse always-on agents

It works with Instagram/Facebook and third-party connections

Most Muse use cases should be free, but there are paid plans for more tokens

Meta has expanded its agentic AI platform with the launch of Muse for Small Business.

In a similar vein to OpenAI's new Dots service, Muse users can give their agents a goal or objective and let the agent carry out work independently, palming off some of the more administrative workloads like running parts of the business or finding new customers.

Meta argues that small businesses are a key target for Muse because they wouldn't typically have dedicated resources across marketing, finance and other admin, hence the agentic boost.

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Muse for Small Business

Importantly, Muse is likely to be highly tailored toward Meta's own products, hence the company's examples spanning connections with "Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages, and Meta ad accounts."

Crucially, Muse also works with other existing connectors, like Asana, Dropbox, Shopify, Slack and Zoom, making it much more than a Meta-only tool.

Just like its high-profile rival, Muse also continues to work in the background toward pre-defined objectives, surfacing relevant information or issues that require human intervention. Some use case examples include scanning emails and calendars for the most important actions, and drafting new ad campaigns based on current trends.

Meta argues that Muse is set to be free "for most of what people need," but two additional paid plans are also available for businesses who want to go all-in on agentic AI, including the $20/month Power plan (500M weekly tokens) and the $100/month Max plan (3B weekly tokens).

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Interestingly, Meta's approach took a consumer product and reframed it for businesses. Muse launched earlier this month for US and Canadian customers before getting an SMB variant, but OpenAI's Dots landed with business users in mind, and there's currently no word on whether a consumer variant could launch.

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