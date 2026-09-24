Saving $1,000 sounded pretty good to me. I wasn't entirely sure where Meta's Muse AI was supposed to find it, but Meta's chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, and the #MuseMoneyChallenge sounded pretty encouraging about putting the company's new AI agent to work finding $1,000 in savings.

Some of the results shared so far make that target seem surprisingly plausible. People have reported finding cheaper insurance, forgotten subscriptions, and even unused gift cards, although many of the early examples highlighted around the challenge have come from Meta employees.

the last thing your unnecessary expenses see before your muse saves you $1000 pic.twitter.com/NwEO7nhmbKSeptember 19, 2026

I decided to give it a try. I was not expecting Muse to discover a forgotten Swiss bank account, but $1,000 seemed like a sufficiently concrete, if unlikely, target. The results showed how impressive Muse can be, if you're willing to let it into your life.

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Financial exploration by AI

Muse is different from a conventional chatbot because it is designed to take action rather than simply tell you what you should do. Meta says it runs on its own secure virtual computer with a browser, can connect to services such as email and calendar, and can handle tasks including filling out forms and dealing with customer service. It can continue working after you close the app, although actions such as purchases and sending messages can require your approval.

That makes the money challenge more interesting than simply asking ChatGPT for tips on saving cash. Telling a chatbot to help me save $1,000 would probably produce an earnest lecture about meal planning and canceling streaming services. Muse can potentially go looking for the forgotten subscription itself.

I started broadly and told Muse I wanted it to find ways to save me money. Muse requires a little commitment from the user. The more useful you want an agent like this to be, the more access it needs to the places where useful information lives. Meta lets Muse connect to other apps and services, and says users control those permissions. The company also says login credentials are stored separately so the agent cannot read them, while sensitive actions can require approval.

Once I had given it enough to work with, Muse began looking for things that applied to me and surfaced possible actions. I already know that canceling services I do not use saves money. I do not need artificial intelligence to explain the revolutionary concept of paying fewer bills. What I wanted was something able to find the bills I have forgotten about.

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Muse eventually identified some Patreon and Substack subscriptions I might not want anymore and another opportunity to reduce my phone bill based on some newly released data plans. Between them, the useful savings came to about $35. I checked the suggestions before acting on them, which is something I would strongly recommend doing.

Despite saving only 3.5% of the goal of $1,000, I was mildly impressed. It was still $35 I would probably have continued spending every month otherwise.

AI is good for boring work

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Poetra.RH)

The gap between my result and the #MuseMoneyChallenge highlights something important about these increasingly capable personal AI agents. Their usefulness can depend enormously on how much financial debris you have accumulated.

The impressive examples circulating online underline the difference in how people may keep an eye on their money, and where AI might actually help those who struggle with doing so. Recovering a year's worth of subscription payments is possible if you have accidentally been paying for something for a year. Those are genuine opportunities, but they are not necessarily waiting in everyone's accounts.

My $35 therefore felt less like Muse failing and more like discovering that I apparently did not have $1,000 sitting around waiting for an AI to rescue it. I would also let it spend more time searching for refunds and credits rather than concentrating entirely on recurring expenses.

One of the advantages of an agent is that it can tackle exactly the kind of mildly irritating administrative task that I postpone because the potential reward does not seem worth 40 minutes navigating a company's customer service system. That may ultimately be a better pitch for Muse than the tantalizing $1,000 target.

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