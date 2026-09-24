Adidas' has collaborated with Pokémon and the results are far wackier than I was expecting. The new lineup of themed sneakers ranges from subtle (pearlescent lilac Handball Spezial shoes) to downright inconvenient (orange Superstar Vintage sneakers with a giant orange wing protruding from one side). But can you tell which shoe goes with which Pokémon?

You might be looking below at that furry yellow sneaker with ears and thinking this will be a cake-walk, but they're not all the most obvious choices you might expect for a big Adidas collab. As you get further down, there's little more than a color scheme to go off. Okay, yes, the character outlines are visible if you look closely… but maybe that's cheating?

Scroll down to check out the full range, and let us know how you did in our poll at the bottom.

Adidas X Pokémon: US range

Hop down to the UK range

Adidas X Pokémon: UK range

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