Adidas X Pokémon collab: can you tell which shoe goes with which Pokémon?
The ultimate fan footwear
Adidas' has collaborated with Pokémon and the results are far wackier than I was expecting. The new lineup of themed sneakers ranges from subtle (pearlescent lilac Handball Spezial shoes) to downright inconvenient (orange Superstar Vintage sneakers with a giant orange wing protruding from one side). But can you tell which shoe goes with which Pokémon?
You might be looking below at that furry yellow sneaker with ears and thinking this will be a cake-walk, but they're not all the most obvious choices you might expect for a big Adidas collab. As you get further down, there's little more than a color scheme to go off. Okay, yes, the character outlines are visible if you look closely… but maybe that's cheating?
Scroll down to check out the full range, and let us know how you did in our poll at the bottom.
Adidas X Pokémon: US range
Adidas X Pokémon: UK range
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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