How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI Series: Live Streams, Schedule & Preview

The South Africa vs Australia ODI series 2026 is a chance for both side to step up their preparations for next year's 50-over World Cup. There's also the upcoming Test series, the Aussies' first since in South Africa since the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which will add an extra frisson to proceedings.

Australia arrive with plenty of momentum after sweeping Zimbabwe 3-0 in Harare, with young gun Cooper Connolly making a strong case for a permanent role at No.3. The 23-year-old scored 51, 78, and 21 across the three matches to be named Player of the Series. Now, the Aussies are further bolstered by the return of captain Pat Cummins and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, with Josh Hazlewood also in the squad. That creates an interesting selection battle, particularly after seamer Nathan Ellis' nine wickets in Zimbabwe.

South Africa have plenty of firepower of their own. Temba Bavuma returns to lead a batting lineup featuring power hitters Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Quinton de Kock. And their bowling attack, despite missing Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger, still packs plenty of experience through Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj.

The Proteas have won their last five bilateral ODI series against Australia, dating back to 2014, including a 2-1 victory in Australia last August. Australia, meanwhile, had lost four of their previous five ODI series before their 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe, so can they carry that momentum into this series?

The series begins in Durban on September 24, before moving to Johannesburg on September 27 and finishing at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom, on September 30.

Read on as we explain how to watch the South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Can I watch South Africa vs Australia ODI series 2026 for free? Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams for the South Africa vs Australia ODI series. However, cricket fans Down Under can get a 7-day free trial to Kayo Sports (FREE TRIAL), which will be showing the series in full. Not in Australia right now? You'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch your regular streams as normal and avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch any South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI stream using a VPN

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How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI series.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's South Africa vs Australia ODI coverage from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI live streams in the UK

The South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI series is being shown on Sky Sports, with live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £20 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the South Africa vs Australia ODI series.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI live streams in India

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The South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI series is being shown on the FanCode app and website in India.

The monthly FanCode subscription costs just ₹199, but you can also get a standalone pass for Australia's tour of South Africa for even less.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch a South Africa vs Australia ODI live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI live streams in Australia

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The South Africa vs Australia ODI series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI live streams in South Africa

The South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI series is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch every ball of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI series.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI Series FAQs

What is the South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI schedule? 1st ODI: September 24, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, 6pm AEST / 9am BST / 10am local 2nd ODI: September 27, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST / 9am BST / 10am local 3rd ODI: September 30, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom, 9:30pm AEST / 12:30pm BST / 1:30pm local

What are the South Africa vs Australia 2026 ODI squads? South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa