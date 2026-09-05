With three straight wins, Les Kiss' Australia tenure is off to the perfect start, and victory against Argentina in Mendoza would be another huge step forward. Across three previous multi-game series, the Wallabies have never secured a sweep on Argentine soil, and to do so now they'll have to break a telling pattern.

Argentina and Australia have alternated wins in their past six meetings, a run of results that illustrates both the Pumas' improvements and the Wallabies' inconsistencies.

The 1st Test in San Salvador de Jujuy was a back-and-forth thriller, which ended with both sides effectively punching themselves out, exhausted, in their pursuit of victory. The tourists shot to a 10-point lead and just about managed to outlast the Argentina fightback to stagger out 27-21 winners, thanks in no small part to the immense exploits of back rower Rob Valetini.

Tom Wright will earn his 50th cap at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, where Ben Donaldson will step in for Carter Gordon at fly-half and Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i will start at center for the first time under Kiss.

Felipe Contepomi, who's lost multiple players to the Top 14, has also reshuffled at fly-half, with Santiago Carreras shifting to full-back and Nicolas Roger slotting in. With this set to be Argentina's final home Test of the year, the visitors can expect a particularly hostile reception.

Read on as we explain how to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test for free.

Can you watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test for free?

Yes. Argentina vs Australia is being shown on free-to-air RugbyPass TV in the US.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Australia for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks RugbyPass TV



Get NordVPN and stream Argentina vs Australia from anywhere.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in the US

Argentina vs Australia is available to live stream for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

RugbyPass TV has live coverage of a range of international rugby, including Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Nations Championship, plus an on-demand library stuffed with full-game replays, classic matches and documentaries.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in the UK

In the UK, Argentina vs Australia is being shown on Sky Sports Action.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription.

You can also watch the Pumas vs Wallabies game unfold via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in Australia

In Australia, Los Pumas vs Wallabies is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the Argentina vs Australia game on the Sky Sport 2 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in South Africa

The Argentina vs Australia game is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa, including coverage of the Springboks and the United Rugby Championship. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use a VPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The Argentina vs Australia game is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99. You'll need either the CA$79.99 six-month pass or the CA$139.99/year annual subscription to tune into the whole tournament.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Team News

Argentina team: Santiago Carreras, Rodrigo Isgró, Luico Cinti, Faustino Sánchez Valarolo, Ignacio Mendy, Nicolás Roger, Simón Benítez Cruz; Joaquín Moro, Guido Petti, Pablo Matera (c), Franco Molina, Efraín Elías, Pedro Delgado, Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger

Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Moreno, Tomás Lavanini, Juan Martín Scelzo, Facundo Cardozo, Gonzalo Bertranou, Mateo Soler

Australia team: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i, Len Ikitau, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Ryan Lonergan; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Josh Canham, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, Angus Bell

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Aidan Ross, Massimo de Lutiis, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Charlie Cale, Kalani Thomas, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry

What is the Argentina vs Australia 2nd Test start time? The scheduled Argentina vs Australia kick-off time on Saturday, September 5 is 6pm ART local time in Mendoza, which is 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. That's 7am AEST / 9am NZST on Sunday, September 6 in Australia and New Zealand.

What is the Argentina vs Australia head-to-head? Argentina and Australia have contested 44 competitive games. Los Pumas have won 10 of them, and the Wallabies 31. Three have ended all-square. In Argentina, the head-to-head stands at 6-11-1.

Can I watch Argentina vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.