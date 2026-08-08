How to watch Japan vs Australia: Live streams and TV channels as Brave Blossoms host Wallabies

Japan vs Australia kicks-off a new era for the visiting Wallabies, in Osaka, as head coach Les Kiss takes charge of his first game. This is the first of a two-game series, with a return fixture to be held in Townsville, Queensland next weekend.

Japan coach Eddie Jones will be relishing the chance to inflict an early blow on his newly installed Aussie compatriot, particularly with the opportunity to make history also on the line. Last October's 19-15 defeat in Tokyo was the closest Japan have come to beating Australia and the Brave Blossoms will fancy their chances here, having battled well in losses to France and Ireland in the 2026 Nations Championship, after an opening win over Italy. Jones is one of several connections to the Brave Blossoms' opponents, including Australia-born forwards Harry Hockings and Jack Cornelsen.

The 61-year-old Kiss replaces Joe Schmidt in the Wallabies hot seat after his predecessor won just 12 of 31 Tests, with last month's 57-10 rout of Italy in the Nations Championship ending a run of six successive defeats. Kiss will be expected to get off to a good start against a Japan side who have lost all of their previous seven meetings with Australia, although the heat and the Jones factor make this an awkward encounter. The new head coach has made five changes to his XV from the win over Italy, while fly-half Isaac Henry is set to make his debut off the bench.

Read on as we explain how to watch Japan vs Australia for free online from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Japan vs Australia live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks RugbyPass TV



Get NordVPN and stream Japan vs Australia from anywhere.

Can I watch Japan vs Australia live streams in the US

Japan vs Australia is not set to be show in the US, after it was removed from RugbyPass TV earlier this week.

However, RugbyPass TV is set to show live coverage of next Saturday's second Test in Townsville.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

Can I watch Japan vs Australia live streams in the UK and Ireland?

Unfortunately, Japan vs Australia is not currently listed to be shown live anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK on vacation right now? Stream your regular content as normal thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch Japan vs Australia live streams in Australia

In Australia, Japan vs Australia is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. As well as watching Japan vs Australia, you can also access live coverage of huge competitions including the Six Nations, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Japan vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now will be showing Japan vs Australia.

A day pass costs NZ$29.99, or you can pay NZ$59.99 to access Sky Sport Now for an entire month. Sky Sport Now is the home of the All Blacks and the Black Ferns in New Zealand, while you can also watch several other competitions including Super Rugby and the World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Those outside of New Zealand today can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Japan vs Australia live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Japan vs Australia is not set to be shown live in Canada.

However, Premier Sports will have live coverage of next Saturday's second Test in Townsville.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Japan vs Australia start time? The scheduled Japan vs Australia kick-off time on Saturday, August 8 is 7.05pm JST local time in Osaka. That's 3.05am PT / 6.05am ET / 11.05am BST / 8.05pm AEST.

What is the Japan vs Australia head-to-head? Australia have won all seven previous meetings with Japan.

When are the Japan vs Australia fixtures? Saturday, August 8: First Test, Hanazono Stadium (Osaka) at 12.05pm SAST / 3.05am PT / 6.05am ET / 11.05am BST / 8.05pm AEST

Saturday, August 15: Second Test, Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville) at 7am SAST / 10pm PT (Fri) / 1am ET / 6am BST / 3pm AEST

Can I watch Japan vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.