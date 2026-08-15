How to watch Bulls vs New Zealand for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour match

Watch Bulls vs All Blacks FREE on RugbyPass TV (US)

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Bulls vs All Blacks kick-off: Sat, Aug 15 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sun)

The third game of the inaugural Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour sees New Zealand attempt to extend their perfect record when they travel to Pretoria to take on the Vodacom Bulls.

The All Blacks looked somewhat sluggish in the opening match of the tour as they struggled to overcome a makeshift Stormers side. It wasn’t until the final exchanges that New Zealand finally pulled away and secured an underwhelming 38-21 victory. However, Dave Rennie’s side responded in some style in midweek as they secured a thumping 54-0 win over the Sharks.

The tourists ran in eight tries in a convincing performance in Durban that saw a vast improvement across all aspects of the game, especially set-pieces and when putting boot to ball. Now they’ll aim to follow that result up with another powerful display at altitude in Pretoria.

The Bulls may be in pre-season but they will hope to present a far sterner test than the Sharks. One of South Africa’s leading sides, they reached the United Rugby Championship Grand Final in both 2025 and 2026, and have an astute head coach in former Springbok lock Johan Ackermann.

Read on as we explain how to watch Bulls vs All Blacks for free in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026.

Can you watch Bulls vs All Blacks for free?

Yes. Bulls vs All Blacks is being shown on free-to-air RugbyPass TV in the US. RugbyPass also offer an app for streaming (iOS/Android).

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Bulls vs New Zealand for free as if you were right at home.

▶︎ Read More: Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026 Streaming Guide

Use a VPN to watch Bulls vs All Blacks live streams

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Get NordVPN and stream Bulls vs All Blacks from anywhere.

How to watch Bulls vs All Blacks live streams in the US

Bulls vs All Blacks is available to live stream for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

RugbyPass TV will have full live coverage of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, including the four test matches between the Springboks and New Zealand.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Bulls vs All Blacks live streams in the UK

In the UK, Bulls vs All Blacks is being shown on Sky Sports Action.

Sky Sports packages start at £24 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription. Now is a great time to sign up, with England's Test series against Pakistan, the US Open and the Premier League season on the horizon.

You can also watch Rugby's Greatest Rivalry unfold via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

Those outside of the UK can get NordVPN to unlock Sky Sports from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bulls vs All Blacks live streams in Australia

In Australia, Bulls vs All Blacks is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. As well as Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, you can also access live coverage of huge competitions including Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Bulls vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the Bulls vs All Blacks game on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Bulls vs All Blacks live streams in South Africa

The Bulls vs All Blacks game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa, including coverage of the Springboks and the United Rugby Championship. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use a VPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Bulls vs All Blacks live streams in Canada

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The Bulls vs All Blacks game is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99. You'll need either the CA$79.99 six-month pass or the CA$139.99/year annual subscription to tune into the whole tournament.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Bulls vs All Blacks start time? The scheduled Bulls vs All Blacks kick-off time on Saturday, August 15 is 7pm SAST local time in Pretoria, which is 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. That's 3am AEST on Sunday, August 16 in Australia.

Can I watch Bulls vs All Blacks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.