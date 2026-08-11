Watch Sharks vs All Blacks FREE on RugbyPass TV (US)

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Sharks vs All Blacks kick-off: Tue, Aug 11 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Wed)

New Zealand got their tour of South Africa off to a winning start, but Dave Rennie won't be fooled by the result. Friday's 38-21 victory over the Stormers was far closer than the scoreline suggests, and the All Blacks were off it in multiple areas of the game. Do their homework and the Sharks could pull off a shock on Tuesday.

The Kiwis' discipline, aerial game and scrum left plenty to be desired against a Stormers side in pre-season mode. With 13 minutes to go the scores were level, only for injuries to shift the momentum emphatically in the tourists' favour. They scored three tries in the last eight minutes.

The Sharks are the All Blacks' easiest Rugby's Greatest Rivalry assignment on paper, but John Plumtree's men are an entirely different prospect at their Kings Park Stadium home – nicknamed the Shark Tank. Although they only won eight of 18 URC fixtures last season, they went 7-2 in Durban, beating URC high-flyers Bulls, Stormers, Munster and Cardiff along the way.

Regular skipper Ardie Savea and all-time top scorer Will Jordan are still out for New Zealand, who will be captained for the first time by Luke Jacobson. Ruben Love starts at fly-half, with Damian McKenzie in at fullback.

Read on as we explain how to watch Sharks vs All Blacks for free in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026.

Can you watch Sharks vs All Blacks for free?

Yes. Sharks vs All Blacks is being shown on free-to-air RugbyPass TV in the US.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Durban vs New Zealand for free as if you were right at home.

▶︎ Read More: Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026 Streaming Guide

Use a VPN to watch Sharks vs All Blacks live streams

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How to watch Sharks vs All Blacks live streams in the US

Sharks vs All Blacks is available to live stream for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

RugbyPass TV has live coverage of a range of international rugby, including Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Nations Championship, plus on-demand content including full game replays, classic matches and documentaries.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Sharks vs All Blacks live streams in the UK

In the UK, Sharks vs All Blacks is being shown on Sky Sports Action.

Sky Sports packages start at £24 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription. Now is a great time to sign up, with England's Test series against Pakistan, the US Open and the Premier League season on the horizon.

You can also watch Rugby's Greatest Rivalry unfold via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Sharks vs All Blacks live streams in Australia

In Australia, Sharks vs All Blacks is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. As well as Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, you can also access live coverage of huge competitions including Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Sharks vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the Sharks vs All Blacks game on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the RGR tour can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Sharks vs All Blacks live streams in South Africa

The Sharks vs All Blacks game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa, including coverage of the Springboks and the United Rugby Championship. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use a VPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Sharks vs All Blacks live streams in Canada

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The Sharks vs All Blacks game is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99. You'll need either the CA$79.99 six-month pass or the CA$139.99/year annual subscription to tune into the whole tournament.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Sharks vs All Blacks start time? The scheduled Sharks vs All Blacks kick-off time on Tuesday, August 11 is 7pm SAST local time in Durban, which is 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. That's 3am AEST on Wednesday, August 13 in Australia.

What is the Sharks vs All Blacks head-to-head? The Sharks and New Zealand have never met before.

Can I watch Sharks vs All Blacks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.