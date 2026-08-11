New Beats headphones teased during 2026 World Cup...

... and Beats has been silent for following two months

Reddit fans think they'll come some time after iOS 27, in September

It's been two months since the sporting event of the summer began: the 2026 World Cup kicked off on June 11. That means it's also been two months since Beats started teasing its new headphones, putting them onto footballers like Lamine Yamal and Lee Kang-in to drum up some publicity.

"Publicity for what?" you may well be asking, and it's a fair question. Since then, we've heard neither hide nor hair about these cans, even though we infiltrated Beats impressive HQ to see what was going on, last month.

However, if you were hoping for an imminent release, Redditors have some bad news.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

In a post on the r/beatsbydre subreddit, which is currently awash with question regarding these headphones, one forum mod has a theory about when they'll come. User jforsander points out that every previous pair of Beats headphones had iOS support added months prior to their release.

Of course, this new pair of headphones hasn't, suggesting that they're still a long time away from an official launch. In fact, the user thinks that we won't even see this software support until September, because that's when iOS 27 will come.

It follows that the headphones will be released a few months later; perhaps even up to six months later. Gulp. Unfortunately, that tracks with what we heard when we visited Beats HQ — or rather, what we didn't hear. Clearly, Beats is in no rush to strike while the iron's hot.

Will we have to wait that long?

(Image credit: Beats)

It's worth taking this missive with a slight pinch of salt. If there's no existing software support for the Beats headphones, how were those footballers using them? Surely they weren't just decoration — not at such an important sporting event, where the right pre-match playlist would surely be of paramount importance?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cynics among you might rightly point out that the players weren't ever photographed listening to the headphones, just wearing them around their necks or attached to their bags. And it's also possible that Apple found a temporary solution for their headphones, rather than a full software rollout.

But it still stands to reason that Beats would give them a way to sporting stars who could actually listen to the headphones, and so it's possible that software support exists and online sleuths… missed it?

Something that the Reddit poster points out is that Apple might simply have become better at hiding its updated software support for new Beats devices (Apple, of course, owns Beats). They call it unlikely, but feasible.

If we are waiting past September to hear any more about these new headphones, all the money spent on soccer players might have been wasted; the buzz garnered by the move is already dying down (that is, in most places beyond the r/beatsbydre subreddit). Hopefully Beats will shift into action sooner than that.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.