How to watch Argentina vs South Africa for FREE: live stream details as Springboks prepare for New Zealand

New Zealand head to South Africa for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour

Kick-off: Saturday, August 8 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 5am AEST (Sun.)

Free Streams: RugbyPass TV (US)

Watch Anywhere: Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

South Africa begin their preparations for welcoming New Zealand in Buenos Aires as they face Argentina.

The Springboks finished the summer section of the Nations Championship with three wins from three and have now gone almost a year since their last defeat — a 22-38 loss to Australia. But August brings the Greatest Rivalry Tour, and with it, the chance to beat New Zealand on their own turf.

Before any of that, though, they travel to Argentina for a warm-up game against a side that looked somewhat out of sorts in July. Los Pumas lost two of their three Nations Championship matches, including a damaging 38-47 defeat to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland. Few challenges come tougher than the Springboks, and with Rassie Erasmus naming a strong side, the writing may already be on the wall.

Among those starting for South Africa are a familiar collection of names, including Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and the now-definitive first-choice fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

So, read on as we show you how to watch Argentina vs South Africa for free from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Argentina vs South Africa for free?

Yes. Argentina vs South Africa is available for free on RugbyPass TV in the US.

They will also show every game of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour, including the four tests between the Springboks and All Blacks.

Abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch for free.

Use a VPN to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams

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Get NordVPN and stream Argentina vs South Africa across the globe.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in the US

As alluded to above, you can stream Argentina vs South Africa on RugbyPass TV in the US.

You can tune in via the RugbyPass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast Argentina vs South Africa. You will be looking for Sky Sports+ to watch.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription.

Outside the UK? Access your Sky Sports live stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Argentina vs South Africa on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

It will also cover New Zealand's full tour of South Africa.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now are showing Argentina vs South Africa.

A day pass starts at NZ$29.99.

Those outside of New Zealand today can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in South Africa

Argentina vs South Africa is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home, then you'll be good to go.

What is the Argentina vs South Africa start time? The scheduled Argentina vs South Africa kick-off time on Saturday, August 8 is 9pm SAST local time in South Africa. That’s 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 5am AEST (Sun) / 7am NZST (Sun).