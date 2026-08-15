Watch Australia vs Japan live streams as the Wallabies look to follow up their hard-fought 35-32 victory over the Brave Blossoms with a more comprehensive victory on home soil in Townsville, Queensland.

The first game in the post-Joe Schmidt era proved to be a tough one for Australia as they were forced to hang on for a narrow win in Osaka. Surviving a first-half red card for Miles Amatosero and a second-half onslaught from Japan, new head coach Les Kiss would have been nervy on the touchline. He’ll hope for a more convincing display on home soil and has opted for Carter Gordon at fly-half instead of Declan Meredith.

Japan coach Eddie Jones was a mixture of proud and frustrated after last week’s defeat. Disappointed with “fundamental errors” late in the game as they sought to earn a memorable victory, he was still pleased with how far the team has come and how hard they played. He’ll hope they can cut out the mistakes and show the same attacking dynamism that got them tantalisingly close to a first-ever victory over Australia.

Read on as we explain how to watch Australia vs Japan online from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Australia vs Japan for FREE? Yes. Australia vs Japan is being shown on free-to-air 9Now in Australia and RugbyPass TV in the US. You can also access this via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android) which allows for more accessible viewing. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Australia vs Japan for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Japan live streams

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Can I watch Australia vs Japan live streams in the US

Australia vs Japan will be shown on RugbyPass TV in the US.

RugbyPass TV has live coverage of a range of international rugby, including Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Nations Championship, plus on-demand content including full game replays, classic matches and documentaries.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

Can I watch Australia vs Japan live streams in the UK and Ireland?

Australia vs Japan will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK with Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action your go-to channels.

Sky Sports packages start at £24/month right now for existing subscribers and you can also access streams via a NOW Sports membership (£27.99/month).

Abroad? Stream Australia vs Japan as normal thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Japan live streams in Australia

Down Under, the Australia vs Japan game is available to watch on the free streaming service 9Now or on Stan Sport.

9Now requires an account with a valid Australian zipcode (e.g. 2042).

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. As well as watching Australia vs Japan, you can also access live coverage of huge competitions including the Six Nations, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Australia vs Japan live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now will be showing Australia vs Japan.

A day pass costs NZ$29.99, or you can pay NZ$59.99 to access Sky Sport Now for an entire month. Sky Sport Now is the home of the All Blacks and the Black Ferns in New Zealand, while you can also watch several other competitions including Super Rugby and the World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Those outside of New Zealand today can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

What is the Australia vs Japan start time? The scheduled Australia vs Japan kick-off time on Saturday, August 15 is 3.15pm AEST local time in Townsville. That's 10.15pm (Fri) PT / 1.15am ET / 6.15am BST.

What is the Australia vs Japan head-to-head? Australia have won all eight previous meetings with Japan, including last week's narrow 35-32 victory in Osaka.

Can I watch Australia vs Japan on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.