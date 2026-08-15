Just as I recovered from my months-long Pokopia fixation, the new Bubbly Basin DLC is here to reel me straight back in
On the bottom of the beautiful briny sea
Whether you haven’t played Pokémon Pokopia since the town-builder launched earlier this year or you’ve been waiting to dive in, you might want to mosey on down to your favorite cozy gaming corner and download the free update. Especially when paired with the newly released Expansion Pass, the game (which I already gave five stars, our highest score, and called one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games) reaches new heights. Or rather, depths.
Bubbly Basin is the first of a three-part DLC package (with parts two and three releasing in late 2026 and sometime in 2027, respectively), bringing a new underwater town based on Cerulean City and a tonne of aquatic Pokémon to discover.
Facilitating this expansion is a free update that gives Ditto a new ability — Dive — which select Pokémon like Smeargu and Tinkmaster can also learn to help you build and decorate underwater.
That’s not all that came with the free update; a raft of quality-of-life updates mean most criticisms I had of Pokopia after months of play are next to non-existent.
Under the sea
But first, let’s start with Bubbly Basin. I’ve spent most of the last week exploring its depths, and for several reasons, it’s my new favorite town in Pokopia.
I’ve always had a soft spot for Cerulean City, the inspiration behind Bubbly Basin; Misty is one of my favorite characters from the franchise, and I favor water-type Pokémon. Now almost entirely submerged, it’s the perfect playground to explore with the new Dive ability and get creative with underground building.
Water levels are notoriously a pain across all areas of gaming, but building-based games in particular can suffer (I’m looking at you, Minecraft). Thankfully, Game Freak and Koei Tecmo's Omega Force prove adept at thinking ahead; there are few instances where removing or placing blocks leads to any disruption to the water (glass panes and roof tiles can cause a very brief empty block), and the only time I’ve been able to cause any unseemly flowing water tiles is when messing with the surface layer; even that has been mitigated impressively, though that's another component of the 2.0.0 free update. Navigation, as we’ll touch on in the free updates section, is a doddle once you get to grips with the swimming controls, too.
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Much like Rocky Ridges and Sparkling Skyland, there’s a lot of verticality to the town too, with flooded subterranean tunnels, a few ruins above sea level and new murky depths that need to be lit so you can better take in your surroundings. Amongst the ruins, you’ll find treasure maps that help you locate the six Pokéballs necessary to build Starmie’s habitat, which gives a bit more purpose to the dowsing tool and search abilities.
And we lived beneath the waves
There’s plenty to work through in terms of quests and activities, and it’s really well paced, with 50 new Pokémon and 36 habitats to restore. I’ve especially loved working to connect and re-imagine the various hotspots in Bubbly Basin more than in any other town so far; bridging the deep ravine, tunneling through hillsides and transforming all of its many nooks and crannies into unique dwellings for local Pokémon has never felt more fun.
It’s probably the best-looking town too; it’s vibrant and teeming with life, and though clearing out the sand is a bit of a pain, it’s at least far less of an eyesore than the compressed junk, ash, and black sludge that plague the base game towns. The new flora follows suit; I can’t wait to put some time into adding coral and the new Seafloor Algae blocks to Bleak Beach and Palette Town to spruce up the somewhat dismal coastlines there, too.
Two new building and furniture aesthetics are introduced in Bubble Basin, both of which I love: a seashell- and coral-inspired set, but also Japanese temple-themed furniture and building blocks.
The latter might not feel particularly native to the Cerulean town we know, but one Reddit user speculates it’s a reference to Ryūgū-jō, the mythical undersea palace belonging to the dragon god of the sea in Japanese folklore. It’s a nice touch and brings a great set of new blocks to design with.
The best things in life are free
A huge part of what makes Bubbly Basin so enjoyable is the free updates that came with the 2.0.0 patch, which added a range of quality-of-life features. Dive is fantastically implemented; swimming feels fluid and free, and it’s still super easy to build even without Magnet Rise. It’s really important to pay attention during the tutorial, though; I missed two huge time-saving moves (underwater surf and spinning to sink), which wasted a lot of time.
There’s much more to it than Dive, though. Now, you can build a safe but also a portal pod, a universal storage system which can be accessed in all locations. I’ve taken to keeping one on me at all times as a kind of backpack-extender, and it’s making moving items between worlds a whole lot easier.
There are new recipes, new emotes, hair colors, and more paintable items too, but perhaps my favorite additions are the simplest. You can now bulk move items between the storage box and bag, but also delete items placed inside trash cans.
Some tweaks have been made to annoying in-game quirks, too; if you destroy a Pokémon’s habitat and rebuild it nearby, it’ll move back in of its own accord, you can open your bag and inhale items while using Rollout, and Leafage can now return farm soil to a normal soil block. This, plus a raft of bug fixes, makes the game more frictionless than ever before.
Such a hearty version 2.0 update so soon after the game’s release is a huge win for Pokopia fans; hype for the game has just barely subsided, and with in-game events being a little middling at best thus far, I for one am hoping this is just the beginning of Game Freak and Omega Force’s plans to keep the game feeling fresh and fun for players old and new. And if Bubbly Basin is anything to go by, the next town (which arrives as the final part of the Expansion Pass next year) could be a magnum opus for Pokopia.
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Josephine Watson is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Social & Engagement. Josephine is an award-winning (PPA 30 under 30 2024), NCTJ-trained journalist. Having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, she joined TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
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