The Nintendo Switch 2 is here, but that doesn’t mean the gaming giant has stopped putting out certified bangers for the original Switch.

Hot off the heels of the release of the unbelievably viral Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, we’re getting another entry in a long-running franchise that’s been dormant for a decade in Rhythm Heaven Groove (or Rhythm Paradise Groove if you're in the UK).

This new Rhythm Heaven doesn't seem keen to reinvent the wheel, but that’s certainly not a bad thing. After playing it at a recent Nintendo event, I can already see myself nipping back into its incredibly moreish beat-based minigames whenever I have a spare few minutes once it’s out.

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Feel the groove

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At its core, Rhythm Heaven is all about hitting a small number of buttons in time with a musical beat. It’s a simple formula that’s easy to pick up, but one that’s deployed in loads of novel and interesting ways.

The handful of minigames that I sampled in Groove ranged all the way from prompting a little round guy to jump through hoops at the right time to chomping flowers as they fly through the air as a marching dinosaur.