I wouldn’t exactly call the Nintendo Switch 2’s first year revolutionary. The numbers were impressive, yes; Nintendo reported over 3.5 million hardware units sold in its first four days — its fastest-selling hardware launch ever. By December 31, 2025, the company reported 17.37 million units sold in its 30-week lifespan; by comparison, the first-generation Switch sold around 14.86 million units by December 31, 2017, in its first 36 weeks.

But the Switch 2 needed more than sales to break Nintendo’s generational curse of yo-yo-ing console success. It needed sticking power.

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I’ve had my Switch 2 since release; here’s my first year with Nintendo’s latest handheld console - YouTube Watch On

Personally, I’ve not been quite as glued to the second-generation handheld console as I was the first, but I’m also no longer an undergraduate student with more free time than sense. That being said, whenever I do have an evening to myself, it’s most often spent playing on my Switch 2 rather than my gaming PC or other rival consoles.

While its first year undoubtedly set it off on a solid trajectory despite rising concerns over its pricing, hardware supply chain issues, tariffs and the absence of system-selling software, did the Switch 2 gain enough momentum to secure its future? Let’s review.

A lukewarm reception

From the moment Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 in April 2025, it was positioned as an iterative upgrade. This, naturally, reignited age-old debates between those who have long bemoaned Nintendo’s inferior performance and dated hardware and those prizing the focus on affordability and portability.

Hardware changes included a bigger 7.9-inch 1080p screen, 120Hz support, 4K docked output on compatible displays, better performance and 256GB of storage; all welcome, but still lagging behind the competition. But then, the Switch 2 is no handheld gaming PC — comparisons between it and the likes of the Steam Deck OLED or the Asus ROG Ally have always been slightly fraught, in my opinion.