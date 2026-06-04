Belkin is launching two new accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2

The Charging Grip aims to improve comfort and extend battery life

It could help solve one of the Switch 2's biggest handheld gaming challenges: shorter play sessions

Ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2's first anniversary on June 5, Belkin is expanding its accessories lineup for the popular gaming handheld console hybrid with two new additions.

While you might think of Belkin as a maker of wall chargers, power banks, and screen protectors for your iPhone, the accessory brand has offered some pretty awesome products for the Switch 2. I’ve already written about the Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2, which has been out for several months, and we’ve even rated Belkin’s screen protector for the console four and a half out of five stars.

That serves as a reminder that I might need to invest in one, as I almost exclusively use the Switch 2 as a handheld. And that leads me to Belkin’s Charging Grip for the Switch 2, which is available now for $99 / £69.99 / AU$149.

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The general idea here is that it snaps around the Switch 2 for a more comfortable gaming experience, though it does add a bit more heft to the unit. It also features magnets on the back, allowing a power bank — which is included — to snap on easily.

(Image credit: Belkin)

And for me, that’s the big win here. We’ve seen other power solutions, even from Belkin, but normally you’re left trying to hold the battery pack or let it dangle. Here, it snaps onto the back, and its included cable can easily plug into the Switch 2 to solve one of my biggest gripes: battery life in handheld mode.

For longer gaming sessions — which the battery naturally helps enable — and to improve overall ergonomics, the grip wraps around the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons as well. Perhaps most importantly, the grips are non-slip and still allow you to remove the Joy-Cons while the Charging Grip remains attached to the Switch 2. It’s simply smart design, and there’s even a built-in kickstand. If you also like to use the Switch 2 docked on a bigger screen, such as a TV, the grip doesn’t affect compatibility.