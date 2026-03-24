Nintendo has reportedly cut Switch 2 production significantly due to weak holiday sales and now aims to produce 4 million units instead of 6 million this quarter
Pokémon Pokopia's success hasn't prompted an increase of Switch 2 production
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- Nintendo Switch 2 production is reportedly being cut
- Bloomberg sources say Nintendo has cut production by 33% due to weak holiday sales
- The company now aims to produce 4 million units this quarter instead of 6 million
Nintendo is reportedly cutting down Nintendo Switch 2 production following disappointing sales during the holiday season.
According to Bloomberg, sources told the outlet that Nintendo has cut its production down by 33% and is now aiming to produce 4 million Switch 2 units this quarter instead of the 6 million it originally planned.
Last month, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders that Switch 2 sales surpassed its expectations in Japan, but were "slightly weaker" in the West by the end of 2025.Article continues below
"While our forecasted global hardware and software sales volume remains unchanged, the breakdown by region and product is based on different assumptions from the revised forecast announced at the time of our second-quarter financial results announcement," Furukawa said at the time.
"Furthermore, as you understand, domestic hardware sales volume exceeded our expectations, while overseas sales were slightly weaker than our expectations."
Bloomberg's sources claim that although there has been commercial and critical success for the Switch 2 exclusive title Pokémon Pokopia - the game sold 2.2 million units globally in its first four days of release - Nintendo is waiting on other titles to have consistently strong sales to justify increasing console production.
“This hardware shortfall in its first year, during its big holiday season, is awful news. Clearly the software line-up has been poor, at least until most recently, with Pokémon showing some hope," Amir Anvarzadeh, Japan equity strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, told Bloomberg.
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Sources also claimed that the decision to cut production was due to slower demand, and not the increasing cost of RAM.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console ever, however, Christmas sales were down 35% compared to the original Switch over the same period back in 2017.
In the UK, Switch 2 sales in the last eight weeks of 2025 were down 16% compared to the original Switch console over the last eight weeks of its launch year, despite launching with Mario Kart World.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best handheld games consoles
1. Best overall:
Nintendo Switch 2
2. Best for PC gamers:
Steam Deck OLED
3. Best budget
Nintendo Switch Lite
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
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Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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