Nintendo Switch 2 production is reportedly being cut

Bloomberg sources say Nintendo has cut production by 33% due to weak holiday sales

The company now aims to produce 4 million units this quarter instead of 6 million

Nintendo is reportedly cutting down Nintendo Switch 2 production following disappointing sales during the holiday season.

According to Bloomberg, sources told the outlet that Nintendo has cut its production down by 33% and is now aiming to produce 4 million Switch 2 units this quarter instead of the 6 million it originally planned.

Last month, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders that Switch 2 sales surpassed its expectations in Japan, but were "slightly weaker" in the West by the end of 2025.

Article continues below

"While our forecasted global hardware and software sales volume remains unchanged, the breakdown by region and product is based on different assumptions from the revised forecast announced at the time of our second-quarter financial results announcement," Furukawa said at the time.

"Furthermore, as you understand, domestic hardware sales volume exceeded our expectations, while overseas sales were slightly weaker than our expectations."

Bloomberg's sources claim that although there has been commercial and critical success for the Switch 2 exclusive title Pokémon Pokopia - the game sold 2.2 million units globally in its first four days of release - Nintendo is waiting on other titles to have consistently strong sales to justify increasing console production.

“This hardware shortfall in its first year, during its big holiday season, is awful news. Clearly the software line-up has been poor, at least until most recently, with Pokémon showing some hope," Amir Anvarzadeh, Japan equity strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, told Bloomberg.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sources also claimed that the decision to cut production was due to slower demand, and not the increasing cost of RAM.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console ever, however, Christmas sales were down 35% compared to the original Switch over the same period back in 2017.

In the UK, Switch 2 sales in the last eight weeks of 2025 were down 16% compared to the original Switch console over the last eight weeks of its launch year, despite launching with Mario Kart World.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.