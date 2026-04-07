Nintendo says Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream won't support the Switch 2's new resolution boost feature because the game runs in 'higher resolution' 1080p 'regardless of whether Handheld Mode Boost is enabled or disabled'
Handheld Mode Boost was added last month
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- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream won't support the Nintendo Switch 2's new Handheld Mode Boost
- Nintendo says players can play at 1080p on the Switch 2
- Handheld Mode Boost can be tested in the demo, but it won't be available at launch
Nintendo has confirmed that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream won't support the Nintendo Switch 2's new resolution boost feature.
Last month, the Switch 2 received a huge hardware update that introduced Handheld Mode Boost, a highly requested feature from users that boosts original Nintendo Switch software.
The update essentially runs the Switch game with its docked 1080p graphics preset, rather than its 720p one, giving players the option to play these games in higher resolution on the Switch 2.Article continues below