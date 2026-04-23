Did you know you can transfer Miis from Tomodachi Life 3DS to Living the Dream on Nintendo Switch? Me neither — here's how to do it
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By Demi Williams published
Time to dust off your 3DS
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- There's a way to transfer 3DS Miis to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
- Users can copy their 3DS Mii to an amiibo and scan it on a Switch
- Scanned Miis can then be added to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
A way to transfer Miis from 3DS to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on Switch and Switch 2 has been found, but the process is a little complicated.
Living the Dream is finally here, but if you've been wondering if there's a way to bring your long-forgotten Miis over from the 3DS to the latest game, you're in luck.