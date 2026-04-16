Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream devs say the Mii programming was 'pure chaos and 'really hard to manage' during development, that it took 'six or seven years' to fine-tune
The dev team "came up with more and more ideas as development progressed"
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- The Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream dev team spent "six or seven years" programming the Mii interaction system
- Lead programmer Takaomi Ueno says it was "pure chaos"
- The team kept coming up with additional ideas throughout the years before it was finally complete
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream lead programmer Takaomi Ueno has said one of the most challenging aspects of development was Mii interactions and that it took around "six or seven years" to get right.
In a new Nintendo Ask the Developer interview with the Living the Dream creators, Ueno explained that designing the way Mii characters interact with the game's features was "no easy feat for the programmers," and it took years to fine-tune.
This included features in the user-generated content (UGC) system, things players can create themselves, item interactions, dialogue, and more.Article continues below