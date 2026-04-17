Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream devs say there was 'a big debate' about whether Miis should fart — 'We really obsessed over getting the sound just right'
"If it's your kind of thing, you can bestow the trait on your Mii"
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- Game director Ryutaro Takahashi says there was a debate about adding a farting quirk to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- Sound director Toru Minegishi says the team was "really obsessed over getting the sound just right"
- The team also experimented with all sorts of visual effects for the quirk
The Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream creators have revealed that there was a debate between the development team about whether they should allow Miis to fart.
That's according to game director Ryutaro Takahashi, in part three of a lengthy Nintendo Ask the Developer interview, where he and his fellow developers discussed the game's Little Quirks, additional personality traits players can give their Miis to make them more unique.
"Speaking of little quirks, there was a big debate among the team about whether Mii should be able to... break wind," Takahashi said.Article continues below