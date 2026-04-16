Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream director says development started in 2017 after discussing a 'special attachment' to the series with the producer, but had already 'squeezed all we could' out of the 3DS title
Living the Dream finally launches today
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- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream director Ryutaro Takahashi says development began in 2017
- Takahashi says he and producer Yoshio Sakamoto have a "special attachment" to the series
- They agreed they'd "squeezed all we could" out of the 3DS title and agreed to make a new game
The creators of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream have revealed that development began for the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, expressing an attachment to the series.
Speaking in a new Nintendo Ask the Developer interview, game director Ryutaro Takahashi discussed the initial idea behind the game, confirming that development started almost 10 years ago.
Takahashi said he spoke to franchise producer Yoshio Sakamoto, and, after agreeing they'd "squeezed" all they could out of Tomodachi Life on the Nintendo 3DS, they decided to make a new game.Article continues below