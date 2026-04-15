Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream took roughly nine years to develop and focuses on user-generated content for 'infinite ways to enjoy the game', developer reveals
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- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream releases for Nintendo Switch tomorrow
- Ahead of its launch, a developer has revealed that the game took nine years to make
- They say user-generated content was a big focus
The team behind Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has spoken about the title's development ahead of its launch tomorrow.
In an interview on the Nintendo website, game director Ryutaro Takahashi revealed that "development started around 2017" not long after the release of the mobile title Miitomo. He said he has "a special attachment to Tomodachi Life" and played the previous Nintendo 3DS installment for many years, which gave him a strong desire to create a sequel.
Even so, he said he wanted to avoid turning the development of a new game "into a quest for quantity" as he feared that players might become bored once they had "seen everything the game had to offer".Article continues below