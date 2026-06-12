“When you start off, there’s nothing," begins Klang Games co-founder and CEO Mundi Vondi as I stare at low-poly people wandering around a little city. It's displayed on a TV in an unassuming corner of the busy Summer Game Fest 2026 Play Days show floor. He adds, “Every character belongs to a player, and the characters live in the game 24/7.”

The idea of a vast shared world without any NPCs is part of the core vision behind Seed, an ambitious player-driven life simulator MMO that’s been a decade in the making for the Berlin-based development team. He explains that your custom character, or Seedling, begins with practically nothing: “There’s just a forest, so you have to start to chop the trees."

From there, a basic society starts to develop. You can place a little tent and work towards proper permanent housing as resources are acquired. These aren’t pre-made structures either, but rather wholly designed by players using what they have on hand, complete with fully modeled interiors that you can customize as you wish.

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Life finds a way

(Image credit: Klang Games)

The creation of more and more homes paves the way for a fully-simulated real estate market, with prices of rent and ownership dictated by player demand. “We’re actually working on a feature we call building subdivision," Vondi adds.

Although players can already build their own towering structures, this would allow them to be broken down into individual rental units. You can create a sprawling property empire if you’re savvy enough, securing a comfortable life for your Seedling purely off rental income.