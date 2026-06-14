I had no idea what to expect when I accepted the invite to demo an unannounced Sonic crossover game at this year's Summer Game Fest (SGF), but the reveal that it would be Sonic Pico Park still took me by surprise.

I don't think anyone really saw this crossover coming: one of the biggest and most historic platforming franchises joining forces with a burgeoning indie puzzle series.

Slow down, Sonic

(Image credit: Sega)

If you're not familiar with the original games, Pico Park was released for PC back in 2016 and challenged up to eight players with about two hours' worth of neat little co-op puzzles. It proved a surprise hit, racking up thousands of positive reviews on Steam and prompting the development of an expanded 2024 sequel in Pico Park 2.

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Now we're getting Sonic Pico Park, which brings the blue blur, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy into the playable character roster (alongside some of the original Pico Park cats) and incorporates a load of key mechanics from the platformer series.

But how well does the fast-paced action of Sonic gel with the more considered puzzling of Pico Park?