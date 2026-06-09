The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has been announced

Nintendo shared the first teaser trailer during today's Direct showcase

The game launches this year on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has officially announced The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, slated to launch this year exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The news comes from the latest Nintendo Direct, which aired today, where Senior Executive Officer at Nintendo, Yoshiaki Koizumi, ended the 50-minute showcase with our first look at the remake of the beloved 1998 game.

"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be reborn on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026," the trailer description reads.

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The teaser trailer begins with a narrator telling the tale of Kokiri Forest, the Kokiri who live there with their fairy companions, and a boy without a fairy, aka Link. Meanwhile, the camera pans over a gorgeous tapestry depicting the Great Deku Tree and Hyrule Castle, as the ocarina plays in the background, before it fades into our first official look at a sleeping Link in-game, which is how the original game begins.

The art style is very modern, but it isn't the same as Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's; it leans more toward Skyward Sword HD, only with improved graphics for the Switch 2 hardware with more realistic skin textures and fibres.