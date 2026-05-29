Thank you Nintendo for giving me a new way to torment my colleagues.

Nintendo has released a new mobile game

It's called Pictonico! and it's a minigame collection similar to the WarioWare titles

The game is free to start and available for both iOS and Android devices

Nintendo has launched a new mobile game out of the blue, and it's pretty similar to the WarioWare series.

The game is called Pictonico! and it's a minigame collection that uses photos of people from your phone's gallery in up to 80 rather amusing minigames. These range from chomping on dragging on someone's mouth to force them to devour fruit to plucking their nose hairs.

In addition to accessing past snaps, you can take new photos to use right from within the app.

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The wacky tone and aesthetic are certainly reminiscent of WarioWare titles, and, having played it for a little bit before writing this, it very much takes me back to memories messing around with the similarly camera-focused WarioWare: Snapped! on the Nintendo DSi.

If you're interested in giving it a go, a demo version can be downloaded completely for free on both Android and iOS devices. This edition includes three minigames to mess around with, but if you want more, you can purchase two extra volumes with 50 and 30 games for $7.69 / £6.99 and $5.99 / £5.39 respectively.

Buying one unlocks loads of extra features, including a selection of challenge stages to beat, a score attack mode, and more.

Purchasing both volumes also grants access to a mix mode that combines games from everything that you have purchased. The wording in the app makes me think that there will be future volumes released too, which is definitely interesting.

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Oh, and if you're particularly privacy-conscious, then you'll be relieved to hear that the App Store listing specifies that none of your photos are sent to Nintendo.

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