A new roguelike indie game has been released

It's called Raccoin and is based on coin pusher arcade games

You collect special coins with a variety of powerful effects

A new indie game just launched, and I can already tell that it's going to take over my life. Called Raccoin, it perfectly captures all of the fun of arcade coin pusher games without emptying your wallet.

Available now on PC via Steam, Raccoin is described as a "roguelike deckbuilder" though instead of cards, you collect special coins and super-powered prizes that can be combined in interesting ways. There are more than 150 distinct coins to try out in the coin pusher game, each with its own unique effects to master.

So far, I've encountered coins that form massive towers, others that duplicate themselves or suck up surrounding coins into huge vortexes, and more. No matter the effect, they're all incredibly fun to use thanks to physics that give every single coin a lovely weighty look and some very satisfying sound effects.

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Sending out multiple special coins at the same time has some surprising results, too. I hit a bomb coin with another that increases the size of anything that it touches, leading to a gigantic explosion that practically cleared the entire machine. It's still early days on my coin-collecting adventures, but I imagine there will be a fair bit of strategy to cleverly using these special coins in order to maximize my high scores.

There are also 15 power-up items (which have similar effects), six playable characters with their own unique coins, and eight difficulty levels. Although much of the game involves reaching a specific score in order to progress, there is an infinite endless mode for those who just can't get enough.

Oh, and how could I not mention that you can play as a cute raccoon?

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