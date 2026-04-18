Beat 'em up games have come a long way over many decades of PC and console gaming, with a wide range of them delivering unique experiences.

Capcom, Sega, Konami, and several popular developers have helped define the genre with classic titles like God Hand, Streets of Rage, and Final Fight, many of which are lauded as the best beat 'em up games ever made.

Fortunately, the genre is still alive and kicking, notably in 2024's Hi-Fi Rush made by Tango Gameworks. It's a title that gained so much critical acclaim, as it channeled the spirit of beloved action games with a unique beat sync system that would follow the player's movements and attacks.

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This made every single combat encounter fun, allowing you to jam to the game's music in style, while pulling off numerous combos that are very reminiscent of what Capcom's Devil May Cry had to offer — which might not be a surprise, considering the presence of Shinji Mikami, a former Capcom developer (and notably Resident Evil 4's creator), who approved creative director John Johanas' original pitch for the beat 'em up game.

Protagonist Chai in Hi-Fi Rush. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Fast forward to 2026, and a new beat 'em up contender is in town, made by Brain Jar Games. It's a spiritual successor to Hi-Fi Rush called Dead as Disco.

Just like Tango Gameworks' surprise hit, Dead as Disco is a fast-paced, stylish, and beautiful action-rhythm game, with combat syncing to every single beat as the music thumps through speakers.

It's launching in early access on May 5 on Steam, and having put 20 hours of playtime solely into its demo, Dead as Disco is shaping up to be a complete step up from Hi-Fi Rush, and it's all because of one big factor...