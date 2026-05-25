If you're looking for a Dell deal this Memorial Day, there are plenty worth checking out. But I don't think you're going to beat this Dell 16 Laptop deal which is now $700 (was $1320).

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That's a massive $600 discount on a well-specced machine that's perfect for business professionals who need a little more power. For me, this is the deal to go for in the Memorial Day sales.

And for those on the hunt for a desktop PC, the winner has to be Dell Tower Plus for $1000 (was $1260). When we reviewed this model, we loved how versatile this system was. Basically, whether you need a simple business computer or a powerhouse performer for video editing and gaming, this one can be upgraded to do it all. Check out the full round-up below.