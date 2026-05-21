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I found a lot of cheap Memorial Day business laptops on Amazon — here are the only ones worth buying under $600 from Dell, Lenovo, and HP

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Don't be fooled by all those ultra-cheap business laptop deals in Amazon's sale - these are the ones to look for

Dell and Lenovo business laptops on a green background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Don&#039;t Miss&#039;
(Image credit: Dell // Lenovo // Future)
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With the Amazon Memorial Day sale now underway, I've been browsing through the top business laptop deals available (what else would TechRadar Pro's hardware editor do, after all?). These are the ones I recommend under $600.

Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale