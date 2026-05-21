With the Amazon Memorial Day sale now underway, I've been browsing through the top business laptop deals available (what else would TechRadar Pro's hardware editor do, after all?). These are the ones I recommend under $600.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

Now, I'm seeing a lot of laptops older, slower Intel N-series processors and miniscule amounts of RAM. I recommend swerving those if you have any interest in staying productive. Instead, I've selected the 4 best business laptop deals in Amazon's sale right now.

Dell, HP, and Lenovo are all offering deep discounts on these office-focused machines. And while they're