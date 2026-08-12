We're well and truly into summer travel season, and if you're planning on integrating some remote working into your vacation, it's worth considering your setup. My own job is largely laptop-based, and over the years I've done a decent amount of working away from my office desk, whether at events or in order to keep things ticking over during time off. The biggest lesson I've learned is that a few well-chosen remote-working accessories can make a huge difference.

I rely on a laptop riser so that I'm not hunched over a table (my back will start hurting after around an hour, and it's all downhill from there). If my laptop is raised, I'll then add in a portable keyboard to make typing easier — my tip is to pick one with the same proportions as your regular keyboard, so your fingers know where to go — and a wireless mouse.

If I'm going to be in meetings, a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones is essential to keep things private and ensure I don't miss any info if the background noise is louder than I'd like. I also use them to help me focus in potentially distracting scenarios.

A recent addition to my own setup is a portable second monitor. It felt like a luxury when I bought it, but it's been worth every penny for me. I'm often hopping between different apps and referencing information from other sources, so having that extra screen real estate has been invaluable.

Below, I've rounded up my recommendations for an ideal remote-working setup, including premium options and budget-friendly alternatives. Not all jobs will require all this kit, so I'd recommend picking-and-mixing to suit your needs.

Remote working essentials

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