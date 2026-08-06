HeyGears G1 Series: See the first desktop full-color 3D & UV printer that can do it all

There is a world of massive, expensive industrial printers that can deliver high-quality, full-color 3D prints. Until now, such hardware hasn't been available for desktops. But the latest launch from HeyGears is shaking that up. The new HeyGears G1 Series leans on over a decade of the company’s experience making high-quality 3D resin printers to produce the world’s first desktop printer that offers both full-color 3D and UV printing, all for as little as a tenth of the cost of the industrial solutions.

The new HeyGears G1 Series just launched through a Kickstarter campaign. Having unlocked the $10M stretch goal, you can now grab it at the best Super Early Bird price and get the free Stretch Goal Reward. The G1 Series is broken down into a few configurations.

(Image credit: HeyGears)

At the top, there’s the HeyGears G1X Full-3D Pack. It brings together full-color 3D, flat and cylindrical UV, and 3D textured relief capabilities into a single machine. The G1X offers a 1440 x 2400 DPI Epson I3200-U1HD printhead for ultra-fine detail and high resolution.

The printer can support a 330 x 420 x 130mm printing volume when combined with the resin station. It can also print onto over 400 materials, including wood, metal, ceramic, and glass. It also supports transparent resins for stunning effects.

(Image credit: HeyGears)

HeyGears is also offering a G1X Starter Pack that includes the printer and Epson I3200 printhead to get you started with high-fidelity flat and cylindrical UV and 3D-effect UV printing. A base G1 Starter Pack that uses a 720x900 DPI printhead is also available. The system is modular, though, so even if you start with a HeyGears G1, you can swap the printhead and add the resin station and other accessories down the line to upgrade it to a G1X Full-Color Pack.

With the fully loaded model, you get a truly advanced suite of capabilities. Not only can the HeyGears G1X handle full-color 3D printing, but it can help with preparation and post-processing work. HeyGears’s software can help you design 3D models or create 3D effects automatically. With water-soluble resins for supports, finishing prints can be as simple as taking them from the print tray and soaking them.

(Image credit: HeyGears)

In addition to the lower price to purchase, the HeyGears G1 Series is designed with functions to help lower the cost of ownership over time. HeyGears’s ink and resin are priced competitively, costing less than those from other printer models. The Epson I3200 printhead is designed to run for up to 24 months. And the G1 Series has a quad-layer anti-clogging system to keep ink and resin in prime condition for prints and prevent drying out during idle periods.

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