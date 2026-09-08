Large-format 3D printers give you far more freedom over what you can create, and the higher build volume make them ideal for small businesses and online crafting stores. So, this 3D printer deal caught my eye, with the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo now down to $569 (was $899) at Anycubic, saving you a massive $330.

The package combines the large-format Kobra 3 Max V2 3D printer with the ACE 2 Pro, that delivers a huge 420 x 420 x 500mm build volume alongside four-color printing as standard and support for up to eight colors with additional hardware.

It can print at speeds up to 600mm/s, and includes features like automatic bed leveling, filament detection and AI spaghetti detection to make even more ambitious prints easier to manage. In the UK, the early bird price for the Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo is now £519 (was £849).

Why we recommend it

At 420 x 420 x 500mm, the Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo offers enough room for large models that would typically need to be divided into multiple sections on a smaller printer. You also have the option of filling the bed with a number of smaller objects.

The included ACE 2 Pro adds multicolor printing and can actively dry filament at temperatures up to 65°C. Four-color printing is supported out of the box, with the system expandable to eight colors if you buy the necessary additional hardware.

LeviQ 3.0 handles automatic leveling and Z-offset adjustment, while filament detection, automatic resume, entanglement detection and AI spaghetti detection can stop failed prints from wasting large amounts of filament.

For more options, take a look at our round up of the best 3D printers we've tested and the best 3D printer deals we've seen this week.

Price context & historical value

Anycubic has reduced the Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo from $899 to $569, knocking $330 off the regular price. That's a saving of almost 37% on the bundle, which includes both the printer and ACE 2 Pro.

There's additional value if you need accessories, as Anycubic is currently offering selected Kobra 3 Max V2 Series add-ons for 50% off when you buy them with the printer.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo if...

You want to create large models or multicolor prints that would be awkward on a conventional 3D printer. Its 420 x 420 x 500mm build volume gives you considerably more room to work with, while the included ACE 2 Pro provides four-color printing.

❌ Skip the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo if...

You mostly print relatively small, single-color objects. The huge build area and ACE 2 Pro are key parts of the appeal here, so buying such a large machine makes little sense if you aren't going to take advantage of either.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

You'll need plenty of physical space as the Kobra 3 Max V2 itself measures 706 x 640 x 753mm (27.8 x 25.2 x 29.6 inches) and weighs around 18kg (39.7 pounds), while the separate ACE 2 Pro measures 368 x 291.5 x 236.5mm (14.5 x 11.5 x 9.3 inches) and weighs another 3.7kg (8.2 pounds).

Eight-color printing also isn't available from the standard Combo alone. It supports four colors out of the box, but expanding to eight requires additional hardware. The 3D printer that can handle that would usually set you back $1,228, but it's currently priced at $788.