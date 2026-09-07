As TechRadar's homes editor, I test a lot of coffee makers — over a dozen each year — and I'm always surprised by how many automatic espresso machines struggle with the essential task of foaming milk. That's not the case with the Philips LatteGo series, though, and I'm delighted to see one of the best models in a range, the Philips LatteGo 2300, is available for just $499.99 on Amazon for Labor Day (was $699.99).

The LatteGo system is extremely clever and easy to keep clean as well. The milk never enters the body of the machine, so there are no lines or pipes that can gather milk residue and bacteria.

Instead, you pour the milk into a carafe attached to the front of the machine, with measuring lines that mean you only need to add enough for the drink you're currently brewing — which means no waste and no need to store an open container of milk in the fridge.

Your milk will be foamed to perfection and poured directly into your cup, then when you've finished making your drink, the carafe detaches and disassembles into just three pieces of hard plastic. All of these are safe to wash in the top rack of your dishwasher.

Today's best Philips espresso machine deal

Philips LatteGo 2300 Series: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Super easy to use, this premium espresso machine has received a huge $200 price cut on Amazon. Its clear interface and excellent milk foaming system make it a perfect choice for a first coffee maker, especially at this special Labor Day price.

Naturally, all coffee makers in the Philips LatteGo series make excellent espresso as well, handling all the complex parts of brewing for you, so you can just add beans and water, pick a drink, and start enjoying it within a couple of minutes.

This particular model has a relatively small menu of four different drinks, but in my opinion that's no bad thing — some other coffee makers can overwhelm you with choices, whereas the 2300 Series focuses on doing the essentials well. You can still customize your drinks, choosing the volume and strength, but you won't need to spend ages scrolling through endless options.

It's one of the best coffee makers on offer this Labor Day, and it comes highly recommended by me.

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales