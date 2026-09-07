On the lookout for your next gaming laptop? Today is a good time to consider picking one up, as most big specialist retailers are currently hosting Labor Day sales with decent price cuts. Price cuts that help offset the spiralling costs of components and PCs, at least.

I've been looking through various retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, and a few others to try and find the best deals. While the annual Labor Day sales are usually associated with grills or appliances, I've actually found some great discounts that can save you some serious cash today. Check out my full list just below.

Highlights include these Gigabyte A16 laptops for $1,159 (was $1,299) and $1,518 (was $1,849) at Best Buy and Walmart, respectively. Both of these are very, very strong contenders right now if you're looking for outright value, as you get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside one of the latest RTX 5000 series graphics cards.

Another great, albeit high-end option, is this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S for $1,899 (was $2,199) at Best Buy. It's pricey, but you get 32GB of RAM, a high-end RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, and a 240Hz OLED display, which really justifies the hefty price tag. If you want a no-compromise machine for playing all the latest titles smoothly, then this is a great option.

This week's best Labor Day gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg 15.6: was $1,299 now $899 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that doesn't suck, however. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, granted you're modest with your performance expectations. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphical settings down a little on the most intensive titles. Read more Read less ▼

Gigabyte Gaming A16: was $1,299.99 now $1,159.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This Gigabyte Gaming A16 is one of the cheapest machines I've seen in recent months to feature 32GB of RAM — something that used to be commonplace on most mid-range gaming laptops. That's a massive boon for smooth frame rates, and the RTX 5060 graphics card and Core i7 chipset should pair nicely, even if the processor is a little older now. Read more Read less ▼

Gigabyte Gaming A16: was $1,849.99 now $1,518.43 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Here's another great value listing on a Gigabyte A16, this time over at Walmart. This machine is essentially the same as the Best Buy deal above, but you swap out the RTX 5060 graphics card for the slightly higher-end RTX 5070. That should get you a nice little bump in performance, although this machine does still have an older chipset, so it's not as capable as the higher-end machines with RTX 5070 graphics cards. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Stealth 16 AI: was $1,888.99 now $1,599 at Newegg Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-255H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Newegg's sale has a ton of discounted machines right now, but my favorite is definitely this MSI Stealth 16 AI. It's on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060, but this particular configuration features an OLED display and 32GB of RAM, which are two massive bonuses. You'll not only get as much performance as possible out of the graphics card, but all your games will look great on this machine's premium display. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge, but I think the price is right here considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display. You'll have no issues with all the latest titles with this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display. Read more Read less ▼