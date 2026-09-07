Here's how to buy a gaming laptop that isn't a rip-off this Labor Day — I've found 6 machines that offer up to $800 off
RTX 5060, RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, and more options today.
On the lookout for your next gaming laptop? Today is a good time to consider picking one up, as most big specialist retailers are currently hosting Labor Day sales with decent price cuts. Price cuts that help offset the spiralling costs of components and PCs, at least.
I've been looking through various retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, and a few others to try and find the best deals. While the annual Labor Day sales are usually associated with grills or appliances, I've actually found some great discounts that can save you some serious cash today. Check out my full list just below.
Highlights include these Gigabyte A16 laptops for $1,159 (was $1,299) and $1,518 (was $1,849) at Best Buy and Walmart, respectively. Both of these are very, very strong contenders right now if you're looking for outright value, as you get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside one of the latest RTX 5000 series graphics cards.
Another great, albeit high-end option, is this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S for $1,899 (was $2,199) at Best Buy. It's pricey, but you get 32GB of RAM, a high-end RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, and a 240Hz OLED display, which really justifies the hefty price tag. If you want a no-compromise machine for playing all the latest titles smoothly, then this is a great option.
Labor Day gaming laptops — quick links
- Best Buy: gaming laptops starting at $699
- B&H Photo: up to $1,000 off Lenovo, Acer, Asus
- Dell: up to $600 off premium Alienware laptops
- HP: 34% off HP and HyperX Omen laptops
- Lenovo: 10% extra off with code BUYMORELENOVO
- Walmart: up to $600 off MSI, Gigabyte, Acer
This week's best Labor Day gaming laptop deals
Graphics card: RTX 5050
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that doesn't suck, however. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, granted you're modest with your performance expectations. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphical settings down a little on the most intensive titles.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
This Gigabyte Gaming A16 is one of the cheapest machines I've seen in recent months to feature 32GB of RAM — something that used to be commonplace on most mid-range gaming laptops. That's a massive boon for smooth frame rates, and the RTX 5060 graphics card and Core i7 chipset should pair nicely, even if the processor is a little older now.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Here's another great value listing on a Gigabyte A16, this time over at Walmart. This machine is essentially the same as the Best Buy deal above, but you swap out the RTX 5060 graphics card for the slightly higher-end RTX 5070. That should get you a nice little bump in performance, although this machine does still have an older chipset, so it's not as capable as the higher-end machines with RTX 5070 graphics cards.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-255H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Newegg's sale has a ton of discounted machines right now, but my favorite is definitely this MSI Stealth 16 AI. It's on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060, but this particular configuration features an OLED display and 32GB of RAM, which are two massive bonuses. You'll not only get as much performance as possible out of the graphics card, but all your games will look great on this machine's premium display.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge, but I think the price is right here considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display. You'll have no issues with all the latest titles with this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core 7-240H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
This Alienware 16 Aurora is a little on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060 graphics card, but you do get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside a lovely premium design. If you're a fan of Alienware's understated, yet futuristic aesthetic, then you'll like the 16 Aurora - and it has plenty of power to offer great performance on its 16-inch 120Hz display.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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