It's getting tougher and tougher to find decent gaming laptop deals these days, but every now and again, I still spot the odd gem. One such example has to be this Gigabyte Aero X16 gaming laptop for $1,339 (was $1,499) at Best Buy.

It's a pretty pricey laptop, no doubt, but it's a rare example of a machine that features both an RTX 5070 graphics card and 32GB of RAM for under $1,500. I've spotted quite a few 'cheap' RTX 5070 laptops recently, but they've all come with a rather measly 16GB of RAM.

Since RAM is so expensive these days, getting 32GB right out of the box is a real selling point for this Gigabyte Aero X16. You shouldn't have any issues getting great performance here, even if you do have to pay a little extra versus the cheaper RTX 5060 laptops that are quite common in this price bracket.

If you're headed off to college, then I could see this one being a particularly fine choice, too. It's powerful enough to handle the applications you'll need, while also doubling as a great tool for gaming in your downtime. With a decent AMD chipset, this one should see you through all of college with no problem.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Gigabyte Aero X16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,339.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen Al 7-350

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Genuine gaming laptop deals are rare these days with such high component prices. This Gigabyte Aero X16 at Best Buy, however, is a listing that's almost bucking that trend. Not only is it an RTX 5070 gaming laptop for under $1,500, but you're also getting 32GB of RAM right out of the box. In short, this is a really great bang-for-the-buck option currently - even if it is still pretty pricey.

This particular deal is one of the highlights of Best Buy's 'back to school' section, which includes plenty of laptops and gaming laptops of all shapes and sizes. I don't think any listing quite matches this one for value right now if you're looking for a higher-end gaming laptop.

If it's not what you're looking for, however, it's worth checking in regularly at the retailer as we'll almost certainly see some Labor Day specials over the next week or so. Best Buy has already launched a big appliances sale, and tech is sure to follow shortly.