VPN deal of the week: Save nearly $10 on Surfshark’s best-value plan

Surfshark's latest deal shows why it's long been our best cheap VPN. Its One plan, the best-value option, is down to $67.23 for a two-year subscription, saving you nearly $10 upfront.

This is the lowest price we've seen since Surfshark adjusted its prices a couple of months ago and likely the best deal available until Black Friday.

The One plan offers several key features alongside the VPN including Antivirus, Dark Web Monitoring, and Scam Protection. At $2.49 per month, this Surfshark deal is actually $1 cheaper per month than NordVPN’s entry-level tier alone — saving you roughly $27 over the plan.

Tempted? You've only got 3 days left to claim; the offer ends on August 31, when the price will return to $2.79/month.

Surfshark One: now only $2.49 per month (was $2.79) for 27 months of coverage Surfshark One is the best option if you're looking to protect lots of devices on a budget. For less than $2.50 per month, you get a bunch of security features on an unlimited number of devices. These include: 👤 Alternative ID: alias email, identity, and address

🔎 Safe Search: ad and tracker-free search

🦠 Antivirus: protection for all your devices

📁 Alert: personal data, credit card, and ID monitoring

📧 Email scam checker: AI-powered email protection

🌐 Web content blocking: Block unwanted web content If you're unsure, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee or a 7-day free trial, so you can try it risk-free.

Surfshark remains among the best VPNs I've tested in 2026. It delivers over 1,000 Mbps download speeds over WireGuard, unblocks most top streaming services with ease, and offers plenty of extra features to protect your data online.

While the recent price hike was noticeable, it remains the best cheap VPN out there. What's more, despite its extensive feature list, the app is simple enough for beginners on any platform.

If you're after superior performance, be prepared for a higher price tag. NordVPN, our best VPN overall, starts at $94.23 for 27 months, $27 more than Surfshark. Meanwhile, Proton VPN is $83.76 for 24 months and ExpressVPN is $83.72 for 28 months, both over $16 more.

While higher-tier competitors offer minor improvements in raw speed, privacy, or unblocking capabilities, you'll rarely notice the difference during everyday browsing. So why pay the extra?