IPVanish wants your help testing its next big features, and joining takes seconds

IPVanish is inviting users to join its new beta program

Testers can help refine new features before they reach everyone

Opting in takes just a few taps on Android, Windows, or macOS apps

If you like being first in line for new tech, IPVanish has something for you.

The provider is inviting users to beta test its VPN apps, giving them early access to pre-release updates and features that are still being built.

Instead of waiting for a polished release, you can opt into test builds, try the newest tools, and tell IPVanish what works and what doesn't. The company says testers will be among the first to explore what's next, and that their feedback will play a key role in how features evolve.

It's a familiar move, and one that plenty of the best VPN services use to catch bugs and gather real-world feedback. IPVanish is pitching it at loyal users, privacy advocates, and tech enthusiasts who like getting hands-on, so long as they aren't fazed by the occasional bug.

IPVanish — an ever-evolving VPN

IPVanish may not quite match the market leaders, but it is still a strong all-round VPN with plenty of features, high speeds, and better unblocking capabilities than most VPNs. Well worth a try, especially as it keeps improving its infrastructure, speed performance, and feature offerings.

What's currently in the IPVanish beta

IPVanish's beta program is an early-access scheme, and what's on offer depends on your platform.

As of August 2026, IPVanish lists a different mix across Windows and Mac (with no beta updates currently available for Android).

The headline is IPVanish Antivirus, the feature formerly known as Threat Protection Pro, available to beta users on the Advanced plan. It's a web and device protection upgrade that guards against phishing attempts, deceptive websites, intrusive ads, and online trackers, and it keeps working even when the VPN isn't connected.

The beta program is part of a busy stretch for the provider, which has recently made OpenVPN almost three times faster on Windows, rolled out WireGuard and OpenVPN on Apple TV, and expanded its server network to 150 locations worldwide.

(Image credit: Future)

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How to join

Any IPVanish user with an Android, Windows, or macOS device can opt in directly from their device in a few taps.

On Android, open the Google Play Store, search for IPVanish, then tap "Join" under the "Join the beta" section and confirm. You'll be prompted to update the app when a beta build is available.

On macOS, click the IPVanish icon in the menu bar, open the app, then go to "Info" in the left menu, select the "Update" tab, and check "Enable notifications for beta releases". IPVanish then checks for new builds each time you quit and restart it.

On Windows, log in, head to "Info" in the left navigation menu, click the "Update" tab, and enable the Beta option. As on Mac, the app checks for updates on each restart and offers to install them.

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