Google is changing model access in Gemini

The best models are being dropped from the free and Plus tiers

These updates will be applied from October 9

Google is shaking up access to its Gemini AI models for individual users based on how much you pay each month, and it's those on the cheapest Plus plan and the free tier who are going to be losing out from next week.

As per an updated support document (via 9to5Google), if you don't have an AI subscription for Gemini then you'll be restricted to the Flash-Lite (3.5) "fastest answers" model. The Flash (3.6) "all around help" and Pro (3.1) "advanced reasoning" models won't be available going forward.

If you're on the $4.99 / £4.49 / AU$7.99 AI Plus plan, then you're losing access to Pro (3.1), but will still be able to call on Flash (3.6). There are no changes to the more expensive AI Pro and AI Ultra tiers, except for AI Pro gaining the Deep Think mode that maximizes parallel reasoning while sacrificing some speed.

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Look out for a message inside the Gemini app or in your inbox if you're going to be affected by the changes. Google says the free tier restrictions will be applied from Friday, October 9, while AI Plus users will get an email advising them about the timetable.

Usage limits

If you want a model picker like this, you'll need to pay for it (Image credit: Future)

Previously, the Gemini AI plans have been differentiated by usage limits — everyone got access to the same models, but for varying numbers of queries. Now there are further restrictions, based on model availability.

Exact usage limits are difficult to pin down: they depend on "the complexity of your prompt, the features you use, and the length of your chat" Google says, adding that "paid users have higher limits than users without a Google AI subscription". Usage limits refresh every five hours, and there are weekly limits too.

The move puts Gemini more in line with what you get with ChatGPT. OpenAI also limits model access based on how much you're paying each month, also the way it handles usage differs somewhat from Google: rather than one single allowance, there are usage limits on different models, query types, and thinking modes.

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We know that AI compute doesn't come cheap, so presumably Google has done the math and decided it can save some money with the new restrictions — and perhaps convince a few more people to sign up for a subscription.

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